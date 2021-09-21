HP ENVY 34 all-in-one serves up a massive display for Windows 11

With Windows 11 on the horizon, it’s no surprise that we’re seeing a bunch of manufacturers announce upcoming machines that will support the operating system. Ahead of Microsoft’s Windows 11 event tomorrow – in which it will also talk about upcoming Surface devices – HP has revealed some new Windows 11 devices of its own, including a new ENVY all-in-one that will boast a 34-inch display.

Simply named the HP ENVY 34 All-in-One Desktop PC, it seems one of the goals of this new PC is to take full advantage of Windows 11’s new Snap Layouts. It isn’t often we see an all-in-one PC equipped with an ultra-wide display, but HP says that the display on the new ENVY serves up 5K resolution, 98% DCI-P3 color, and is height adjustable.

On the inside, it has some similarly impressive hardware, supporting up to an 11th-gen Core i9 S-series CPU and GeForce RTX 3080 graphics. When you consider that you also need to pay for the display, an ENVY with those top-end configuration options will probably be super expensive, but it could be a good choice for professionals who can make good use of that hardware.

The ENVY 34 also comes with a detachable magnetic camera that can apparently be attached anywhere to the sides of the display. In addition, the all-in-one has an embedded power supply, supports Thunderbolt 4, and even comes with a wireless charging pad built into the stand.

As we alluded to earlier in the article, this is not going to be an inexpensive machine. HP says that the ENVY 34 will launch in October through its website, where it will have a starting price of $1,999. If, however, you want a configuration with an RTX 3080 GPU and one of those Core i9 S-series CPUs, you can probably expect to spend quite a bit more than that when this PC launches next month.