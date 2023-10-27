Everything You Need To Know Before Buying A New TV At Costco

Whether you're shopping in bulk for a large family or just want a hot dog, it's always a nice day to visit your local Costco. Besides the usual bulk-buy home staples that the wholesale warehouse chain is known for, though, you can also buy larger single items like furniture and electronics, the same kind of stuff you'd find at big-box stores like Best Buy or Target.

Of course, when you're shopping for large electronics like televisions at Best Buy, you may get a wider, more curated experience, since electronics are its primary wares. Costco sells electronics, but it's not exactly one of its specializations, so while it's not an outright bad idea to shop for a new TV there, the experience isn't quite the same as it is elsewhere. There are a few caveats and quirks you need to keep in mind when shopping for a TV at Costco, especially compared to regular shopping.