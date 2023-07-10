Easy Tips And Tricks To Hide Wires From A Mounted TV
Most modern TVs perform the dual function of entertainment and decoration, which means their appearance is just as important as their performance. Many models on the market promise a range of features that make them aesthetically pleasing, from bezel-less screens to sleek frames that let them sit flush against the wall. However, they all still have one unavoidable downside — cables.
You'll need to hook your TV to a bunch of wires to get it up and running, and this can leave you with an ugly jumbled mess of cords that simply does no favors for whatever aesthetic you're aiming for. Luckily, there are a number of easy ways that you can hide unruly TV wires from view for a clean, uncluttered wall.
Most of these methods are totally DIY-able, and you won't need anything that can't be found at a Home Depot or on Amazon. As such, here are some really cool ideas for cutting out the cord clutter on your wall-mounted TV.
Reach for raceways
If you don't want to cut into your walls, the easiest way to conceal unruly TV wires is with raceways. Raceways are tube-like electrical conduits used to route and, more importantly, conceal wires in buildings. They typically have a decorative cover piece and some type of mildly adhesive backing, which makes it easy to just stick them on your wall without damaging it.
Once you stick the adhesive side onto the wall, gather all the wires together inside the raceway — you can use zip ties or cord clips to manage them — and snap on the cover half. Raceway is typically made of flexible material such as plastic or PVC, so you can cut it to lengths that fit your needs. You can also reopen it to add or remove cables if you ever need to.
A good trick to achieve perfect concealment is to paint the raceway the same color as your wall so it blends in and effectively disappears into the background. If you don't have extra paint handy, you can chip a small section of paint off your wall and take it to your local hardware store to find the perfect match. Bonus tip — you should also use a plumb line or vertical level to set your raceway in place so it doesn't end up crooked.
Hide them with decor
Another simple and affordable way to hide your TV wires without cutting into your walls is to position decor items in front of them. This is especially effective if you have a high console or cabinet underneath your gaming TV, especially if the distance between the two is not much.
First, use cable ties or cord clips to gather the wires in a neat bundle, then place decor items in such a way that they bar the wires from view. You might not even need to buy any new decor — just get creative with whatever you already have. For example, you could place books, figurines, picture frames, or vases in front of the wire bundle. However, take care not to block any sensors on your TV with the decor items, otherwise you might make it difficult for your remote to control your TV.
Another simple decor hack is to paint over the wires with the same color that's on your wall. It won't make the wires invisible, but they'll surely be much less conspicuous.
Hide them in the wall
If your space is not a rental or you don't mind cutting into your walls, then the absolute best way to hide TV wires is to conceal them behind a wall. Granted, it's not the most hassle-free method, but it's a permanent and effective path to achieving an uncluttered TV wall.
If you're not the handy type, we advise you hire a professional to do this. The process will differ depending on what kind of wall you're working with. For drywall, you'll need a drywall saw to create a small opening in the wall through which you'll pass the wires. Concrete walls might require more heavy-duty tools like angle grinders, hammers, or chisels, which is even more of a reason to call a professional.
You'll need to cut two holes in the wall — one just below your TV mount and the second near the power outlet. If you don't have an outlet close to your TV, you should hire a qualified electrician to install one.
Once that's in place, gather the wires with cable ties, hooks, or even little pieces of Velcro and pass the bundle through the top hole and out the bottom one. Make sure your exit point is in close proximity to the electrical outlet or cable box so that it'll be easy to plug everything in without creating more clutter. When that's done, you should be left with an elegant finish and no unsightly wires beneath your TV.
Bonus tip: Name them before you hide them
Regardless of which method you choose to hide your TV wires, it would be helpful to label each cable before you bundle and conceal them. It will only take a few minutes, but it will save you time and hassle in the future. On one hand, it will help you identify which cords belong where if you ever need to move TVs or apartments, which will make setting back up a breeze. If you still use cable, this will also be a great help for identifying which cords belong to the cable provider and might need to be returned if you switch services.
You don't need to break the bank or get expensive designer TVs before you can make your living room a pleasant sight. With these hacks, you should be able to make your TV wall look elegant and uncluttered — regardless of which model you're using.