10 Home, Auto, And Tech Brands You Might Not Realize Are Owned By Walmart

You likely already know that Walmart is a one-stop shop for many needs. From home decor to groceries, people can pick up pretty much anything they're looking for from the big box retailer. To a certain extent, it may almost feel overwhelming looking at the sheer volume of options and wondering which brand to buy from when you just need a can of paint. But there are good reasons to familiarize yourself with the brand names owned by Walmart itself so you can always be confident those specific items will probably be in stock.

Many stores have their own private labels, typically priced less than competitor brands. Target has Market Pantry and Smartly. Costco has the famous Kirkland Signature line. And Walmart has numerous products you'll only find in stores or on the Walmart website, like Sam's Choice and Great Value. However, these names extend beyond the food section, and you may be surprised to learn which home, auto, and tech brands are exclusive to Walmart.

There's a good chance you've been buying some of these products for years anyway and didn't even realize it was from a Walmart-owned company. If you haven't, it may be time to give them a shot to see if you can save some money or make things easier on yourself when it comes to restocking valuable supplies.

