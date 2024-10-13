10 Home, Auto, And Tech Brands You Might Not Realize Are Owned By Walmart
You likely already know that Walmart is a one-stop shop for many needs. From home decor to groceries, people can pick up pretty much anything they're looking for from the big box retailer. To a certain extent, it may almost feel overwhelming looking at the sheer volume of options and wondering which brand to buy from when you just need a can of paint. But there are good reasons to familiarize yourself with the brand names owned by Walmart itself so you can always be confident those specific items will probably be in stock.
Many stores have their own private labels, typically priced less than competitor brands. Target has Market Pantry and Smartly. Costco has the famous Kirkland Signature line. And Walmart has numerous products you'll only find in stores or on the Walmart website, like Sam's Choice and Great Value. However, these names extend beyond the food section, and you may be surprised to learn which home, auto, and tech brands are exclusive to Walmart.
There's a good chance you've been buying some of these products for years anyway and didn't even realize it was from a Walmart-owned company. If you haven't, it may be time to give them a shot to see if you can save some money or make things easier on yourself when it comes to restocking valuable supplies.
AutoDrive offers various car products
You'll need all kinds of accessories to keep your car looking its best, and you can find ample affordable options under the AutoDrive banner at Walmart. AutoDrive specializes in car care and automotive detailing products, such as microfiber towels and floor mats. There are even car seat covers in case you want to protect the upholstery in your vehicle or hide any troublesome stains.
Sunshades, chargers, and license plate holders are also available. And, if there's something you can't find at your local Walmart, there's a good chance you can order online and pick it up to save on shipping.
Walmart offers other car-related services as well. It takes about a half hour to charge an electric vehicle at Walmart locations with those charging stations, and Walmart+ members enjoy free flat tire repair. Of course, if you need something like motor oil, you can find it with some of the other auto-oriented Walmart brands.
Concord is an affordable bike brand
In December 2023, Walmart announced it was going to begin a partnership with Hero Ecotech to launch a set of bicycles. The bikes, both cruiser and electric, have begun being sold under the Concord brand name by Walmart, with options available for teenagers and adults alike.
Andrea Albright, Walmart's executive vice president of sourcing, said in a statement via New India Abroad, "India is well-positioned to support increased demand for products by Walmart customers, and we are excited about our partnership with Hero Ecotech. This collaboration furthers our work to strengthen resiliency in our global supply while contributing to economic growth worldwide."
Concord bikes appear to sell for between $128 and $500. It's far from the first bike brand Walmart has dabbled in, as enthusiasts might be familiar with their line of Viathon bikes. Walmart may be known for affordability, but Viathon represents a venture into more high-end options with price tags starting in the thousands. Viathon's future is unclear, but Walmart seems dedicated to getting Concord off the ground and onto the streets.
Douglas tires can save you a bit of money
It's critical to know the average cost of new tires to avoid getting ripped off. All-season tires for smaller cars tend to come in between $80 and $150. On the other hand, it's vital not to go too cheap on tires since they're some of the most important components on your vehicle. You don't want to risk a blowout shortly after installing the new tires, so some people may be cautious after seeing that Walmart has its own budget tire brand called Douglas.
Walmart has all kinds of Douglas tires on its site suitable for a range of vehicle sizes, many of which tend to be on the lower end of the aforementioned price scale (or even slightly less). Everyone's experience will be different, but the brand has received generally positive reviews overall. That said, some reviews note less stellar performance on wet or icy surfaces.
It would seem Douglas tires from Walmart may be best if you mostly plan on driving around a city that doesn't get a ton of rainfall. As with all things related to your car, it's paramount to do sufficient research to determine what's best for you.
EverStart offers a range of car batteries
When SlashGear ranked all the major car battery brands, EverStart came in dead last. It's one of many Walmart brands designed to help motorists, but much like the Douglas tires, there are naturally concerns that the lower price compared to the competition could result in low quality. When looking through EverStart batteries on Walmart's website, some of the options have over one thousand reviews, and there's a vast variety of sizes and warranty options to where these parts may do well in a pinch.
EverStart may not have the same name recognition as DieHard or Optima, but the batteries do seem to have their fans among both reviewers and customers. Many factors can lead to a car battery dying sooner than anticipated, such as a faulty alternator or keeping a car out in immense heat. For those needing to replace a battery without breaking the bank, EverStart may be a good pick, especially if you live near a Walmart and could get it replaced if something goes wrong within the designated free replacement period.
Expert Grill is Walmart's grill brand
There's nothing like hanging out on a summer day and grilling some burgers and hot dogs. When ensuring you have all the grilling tools and gadgets for those summer gatherings, you may be pleased to hear about Walmart's Expert Grill line. The company sells tools, charcoal briquettes, and, naturally, grills themselves.
As is the case with other brands listed here, Walmart doesn't manufacture its own grills. It outsources from Nexgrill and then slaps its brand name on the finished product. Stores like Costco and Home Depot do the same thing by getting their in-house models from Nexgrill, but there will still naturally be differences between an Expert Grill from Walmart and other brands.
Anyone who owns a more technologically advanced Expert Grill could benefit further by downloading the Expert Grill app. You can connect your grill with the app via Bluetooth to adjust the temperature and set alarms.
Hart tools are sold exclusively at Walmart
Hart tools have been around for decades, but starting in 2019, the company entered into an exclusive agreement with Walmart for stores to carry its line of products. Unlike other brands on this list, Hart exists as its own entity with a website where you can buy products straight from the source. Product pages will direct you to Walmart.com, so it may be worth it to check if there are any substantial price differences before buying anything.
Hart provides a good mix of power tools, hand tools, and storage options that are most easily identifiable by the white, black, and blue color scheme. Some of the Hart power tools don't come with batteries, but Walmart offers some Hart bundles where you can get everything you need to get started on a project with one easy purchase.
Many Hart items are far more affordable compared to the competition. For example, a 30-foot magnetic tape measure sells for $18.97 on Walmart's website, whereas a 25-foot Stanley magnetic tape measure from Home Depot goes for $27.97 (and offers fewer feet).
Hyper Tough has a wide range of power tools
Whereas Hart is a separate brand Walmart has the exclusive rights to sell, Hyper Tough is a fully in-house Walmart brand. Hyper Tough first came out in 1993, and a major selling point has always been how these tools are proudly made in the United States. From saws to drills, Hyper Tough has many of the same types of tools as Hart in its lineup.
Some of the best budget-friendly power tools at Walmart come from Hyper Tough, like the 20V Max Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill. On the Walmart website, the drill has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, with 76% of the reviews offering perfect scores.
Going off general reviews online, it does seem as though many Hyper Tough tools are preferable for people who won't require them too often. Professional contractors may prioritize durability over affordability and want something from a more reliable brand, but with such a good mix of products, Hyper Tough is worth checking out.
onn. is a budget electronics brand
Another recent label to fall within the Walmart brands list is onn. It's the company's all-encompassing consumer electronics label that offers everything from TVs to tablets. Electronics can quickly become expensive, especially if you buy from noteworthy brands like Apple. An iPad even from a few years ago can still cost several hundred dollars whereas a 2024 onn. tablet can be purchased for just $99. It's clear that Walmart's trying to stake its claim in the electronics game with onn. by offering more affordable options, which may be attractive to parents who want something cheaper for their kids to play games on.
Walmart spokesperson Leigh Stidham told Store Brands in 2021 that onn. is supposed to be an "industry-disruptive entertainment brand to better serve customers and create a simplified shopping experience through thoughtful product design, elevated and compelling packaging design and simplified communications about product attributes." Onn.
Super Tech is Walmart's motor oil brand
Most modern cars require an oil change once every 5,000 to 7,500 miles. Gone are the days when everyone knew they had to get the work done every 3,000 miles, and people can save even more money on this essential maintenance by replacing the oil themselves. There are naturally plenty of mistakes you'll want to avoid if you plan on changing your own oil, and one of those errors involves using the wrong type of fluid for your vehicle.
As such, people may naturally be hesitant to use a cheaper kind of oil, such as something from the Super Tech brand at Walmart. Stores carry their own full synthetic motor oil and oil filters. But the question remains: Is Walmart's Super Tech brand any good? For the average car, it seems just fine. Many comments from people on online forums say how they've been using Super Tech for a while now and haven't noticed any problems with their vehicles. The most important thing when buying any type of motor oil is to check to see if it's been approved by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE).
This organization, comprised of thousands of automotive engineers, sets the standards for car care products that meet quality standards. As long as the oil you're using has that approval and is recommended for your specific vehicle, there shouldn't be any adverse side effects.
Walmart Family Mobile offers affordable phone plans
These days, Walmart is far more than just a large store. Some locations have auto service centers where you can get your car fixed up, and there's even the Walmart Family Mobile plan so that you get cell service from the company, too. You can buy a new phone from Walmart, or you can bring in something you already own and merely get the plan via Walmart, which comes from Verizon's wireless network.
Walmart Family Mobile offers prepaid data plans starting at $24.88 for 5GB of data for one line a month. You can add additional lines and get more data each month for extra costs, allowing you to customize to whatever your family requires. If you're in the market for a new phone to set up on the new plan, Walmart has options available from both Apple and Samsung.
When it comes to any Walmart-specific brand, the main selling point is the affordability. This could be a great way for people to get what they need without spending a fortune. However, there's still the concern of quality. It's prudent to always do your due diligence to ensure a product seems reliable, and with many of these brands being around for years, there's plenty of reviews to search through.