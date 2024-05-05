10 Mistakes You Might Be Making When Changing The Oil In Your Vehicle

Regularly changing the oil in your vehicle is one of the most basic yet important maintenance tasks. You can take it to a local auto shop to have a professional handle it or try to save a few bucks and do it at home. Before going the DIY route, it's worth considering if it's actually cheaper to change a car's oil yourself — it depends on what tools you already own and what type of car you drive. Either way, it needs to get done because ensuring there's clean oil in your car allows the engine to last longer and perform better.

Over time a car's oil deteriorates, becoming incapable of lubricating all of the components as it should. This can lead to worse gas mileage and shorten the car's overall lifespan. There's nothing wrong with changing the oil yourself if you know what you're doing, but many people don't. One mistake can ruin the entire process, costing you more money in the long run and potentially damaging your engine.

Changing oil is a DIY auto project beginners can handle, just heed these warnings first. These are some of the most common mistakes people make when changing their car's oil, so you should know what to look out for to avoid taking your vehicle to an auto shop to explain (and pay for) what you did poorly.