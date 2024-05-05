Is Walmart's Super Tech Brand Motor Oil Any Good, And Who Makes It?
Walmart is a name that has become synonymous with accessibility and affordability. And while the overall quality of Walmart's selection compared to other retailers is up for debate, it's safe to say that most of its products are more than adequate for most buyers. But while you may not think too hard about buying a loaf of bread from your local Walmart, it's easy to be more skeptical of its motor oil brand, Super Tech, and how it will treat your car.
Given how expensive cars are to buy and repair, many will purchase a more pricey motor oil, believing it to be a better investment in the long run for their engine's health. But in the case of Walmart Super Tech, looks can be deceiving. Available in a range of SAE and even mileage variations, Super Tech performs well in a wide variety of vehicles. No matter what you choose, you'll have peace of mind knowing that it meets API SP standards and is ILSAC GF-6A certified, ensuring your engine runs at peak performance while being protected from the elements. This puts its functionality in the same league as more trusted motor oil brands.
While not an ideal option for high-performance vehicles, Super Tech is a sound option for average drivers, especially those looking for a budget-friendly option. Currently, you can purchase one quart of 5,000-mile SAE 5W-20 oil for under $5 and even the 5-quart varieties barely break the $20 mark. Ultimately, making sure you don't skip your regular oil changes plays a more crucial role in your car's health than the brand of oil.
Who makes Walmart Super Tech Motor Oil?
Trying to pinpoint where Super Tech Motor Oil is made is not straightforward. However, upon uncovering the manufacturer of the Walmart brand, it becomes apparent how the retailer can sell the product for so cheap without skimping on quality. Three established manufacturers are responsible for the creation of Super Tech. The first and most prominent is Warren Distribution, a long-time retail provider that has produced and distributed varied products in the automotive space, including lubricants, chemicals, additives, greases, and more. This includes similarly economical motor oil brands such as Amazon Basics Motor Oil and Costco's Kirkland Signature Motor Oil, which perform comparably to Super Tech in many areas.
Exxon Mobil and Pennzoil are also responsible for the production of Super Tech in some Walmart locations. With each bringing a reputation for top-of-the-line quality that has spanned for over a century, both names add credibility to the Super Tech brand. Determining which manufacturer made your specific Super Tech oil can be tricky unless you are aware of the subtleties of each company's cap and packaging presentations.
So why is Super Tech so inexpensive? Thankfully, it's not a reflection of its quality. Rather, it can be attributed to Walmart's tendency to order from suppliers in extreme bulk, resulting in lower costs for the retailer and a cheaper price for consumers. Additionally, Walmart does very little in the way of marketing or fanciful branding to attract buyers, as the low price usually does the job for them.