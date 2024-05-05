Is Walmart's Super Tech Brand Motor Oil Any Good, And Who Makes It?

Walmart is a name that has become synonymous with accessibility and affordability. And while the overall quality of Walmart's selection compared to other retailers is up for debate, it's safe to say that most of its products are more than adequate for most buyers. But while you may not think too hard about buying a loaf of bread from your local Walmart, it's easy to be more skeptical of its motor oil brand, Super Tech, and how it will treat your car.

Given how expensive cars are to buy and repair, many will purchase a more pricey motor oil, believing it to be a better investment in the long run for their engine's health. But in the case of Walmart Super Tech, looks can be deceiving. Available in a range of SAE and even mileage variations, Super Tech performs well in a wide variety of vehicles. No matter what you choose, you'll have peace of mind knowing that it meets API SP standards and is ILSAC GF-6A certified, ensuring your engine runs at peak performance while being protected from the elements. This puts its functionality in the same league as more trusted motor oil brands.

While not an ideal option for high-performance vehicles, Super Tech is a sound option for average drivers, especially those looking for a budget-friendly option. Currently, you can purchase one quart of 5,000-mile SAE 5W-20 oil for under $5 and even the 5-quart varieties barely break the $20 mark. Ultimately, making sure you don't skip your regular oil changes plays a more crucial role in your car's health than the brand of oil.