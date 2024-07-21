10 Grilling Tools & BBQ Gadgets For Outdoor Summer Gatherings
Every day is a good day when you get to fire up the grill. For many, grilling is just as much about the experience as it is about eating. There's nothing like filling the air with the aroma of sizzling meat or turning garden-fresh veggies into toasty, tasty side dishes. But let's face it — grilling isn't just about throwing a piece of meat on an open flame; there's an art to it, and every artisan deserves the right tools.
The right mix of tools and accessories can make a big difference in how often you grill, how much you enjoy it, and even how your food tastes. They can help you work smarter, not harder, at every stage, from defrosting and prepping your food to making sure you don't overcook it. No matter what type of grill you're using, be it a portable camping grill or a massive backyard smoker, these 10 grilling and barbecue tools will make you king of the block party while adding a dash of fun to your dinners.
Sharper Image Stainless Steel Steam Cleaning Grill Brush
This steam-cleaning grill brush makes one of the most dreaded parts of grilling a little easier. Cleaning up after a meal is no one's favorite chore, especially when there are pieces of charred food stuck to the grill grates. The secret is cleaning the grill while it's still hot, and this steam brush will keep you motivated.
Just fill the handle with water and flip a switch. The water travels from the reservoir to the bristles, then turns to steam when it meets the hot grill. This helps to loosen food better and faster than scrubbing alone. Users say it's pretty effortless and doesn't require the elbow grease you're used to with standard brushes. It's also cordless and doesn't require batteries or charging to use, so it's ready to clean when you are. Sharper Image sells the steam-cleaning grill cleaning brush for $99.99 and offers a 60-day 100% satisfaction guarantee.
Looft Air Lighter Charcoal Starter
For die-hard charcoal grillers (or anyone who struggles to get a flame going quickly), the Looft Air Lighter makes starting your grill the easiest part of the cooking process. Your days of dousing your coals in Firestarter are over. The Looft uses super-heated air to light your charcoal grill without chemicals, gas, or flames. It gives you a clean, reliable burn that won't torch your fingers.
The Looft Air Lighter is a grill lighter that doesn't light. It's all-electric and heats to 1200 degrees Fahrenheit in 60 seconds. Just point the lighter at your bricks or coals and press a button. You can use it to light your wood-fired grills, pizza ovens, fireplaces, fire pits, smokers, and more. The Looft Air Lighter range starts at $49.99, with more expensive models available to heat up faster and at higher temperatures. There's also a battery-operated version that's portable and comes in handy for camping.
Cuisinart 2-Pack Magnetic Grill Lights
Grilling in the dark isn't much of a problem in the summer, since we can enjoy longer days and more sunlight. But for grillmasters who keep their cooking skills sharp year-round, these magnetic grill lights are indispensable. They give you bright LED light right where you need it so you can cook your food to perfection.
The two magnetic lights stick directly on your grill cover or any other metal surface near your grilling space). Their long goosenecks give you flexibility and control over where your light shines. You won't have to wrestle with regular flashlights and can keep both hands free to flip, baste, move, test, or taste.
Bonus points: these come in handy for more than just grilling at sunset. Stick them on metal surfaces anywhere you need a little extra lighting. Cuisinart's magnetic grill lights come in a pair and retail for $19.99 on Amazon.
Thermapen ONE By Thermoworks
Part of the art of grilling is knowing the exact moment when you can stop cooking and start savoring all your hard work. The Thermapen ONE makes for a great grilling companion by giving you a one-second read on your food's internal temperature. This digital thermometer is an electronic gadget you should have in your kitchen. It's fast and accurate, helping you to avoid undercooking or overcooking your favorite meals.
This isn't your average grill thermometer. The battery-operated temperature reader is ready to test when you are and automatically responds when you insert it into your food. It also turns off automatically to help save on battery power. If you're grilling in low light, the pen's bright backlight makes it easy to see the temperature readout. The backlight also adjusts itself based on ambient lighting, so you get a clear reading under any conditions. The Thermapen ONE retails for about $110 and comes in 11 color options, including red, green, blue, pink, white, black, and more.
Instant Smoker Grill Pucks (Set of 2)
If you love the flavor of smoked meats and veggies but don't want to shell out hundreds of dollars for a pellet grill or traditional smoker, these grill pucks give you the best of both worlds. They add smoky flavor to your favorite foods without investing in a whole separate appliance. Plus, they're small and don't take up much space on your grill racks.
Use your favorite pellets or wood chips to add instant flavor to your food. Fill the pucks, replace the vented lids, and position the vents to direct the smoky flavor wherever you want it (depending on whether you want bold flavor or subtle hints of smoke). A full puck will burn for up to 30-40 minutes. They're made from stainless steel to avoid rust and corrosion, and they're easy to clean. You can get these instant smoker grill pucks from Uncommon Goods for $15 (set of two).
AC Barbeque Plastic Grill Caddy
The art of grilling requires more than just a grill and a lighter. From grilling tools to cleaning tools and all your favorite spices, this plastic grill caddy keeps all the necessities within arm's reach. It combines all of your grilling gear in one place, so you'll know where to find it when you need it.
This grilling caddy includes a large bin for storing your spices, condiments, and other little odds and ends so you're not constantly running back and forth to the kitchen. There's also a paper towel holder so you can clean up quick spills or outdoor messes to keep the ants from invading your patio. On either side of the center handle, you'll even find hooks to hang your tongs, spatulas, turners, or other tools to keep them off dirty surfaces. When grilling season is over (if there is such a thing), the entire caddy collapses for easy storage. At $25 from Lowe's, this caddy is a no-brainer.
Original Meater Wireless Bluetooth Smart Meat Thermometer
If you're not the type of person who likes to stand over the grill and watch the food cook to perfection, the Original Meater wireless Bluetooth smart meat thermometer can give you a hard-earned break. Insert the thermometer into the food, then get readings on your phone via the Meater app. It's one of many smart devices you need in your kitchen and might change the way you grill.
The Original Meater monitors the food's internal temperature as well as the ambient temperature so you can adjust your grill's temperature as needed. You can set up alerts when your food gets to a certain temperature. It can also predict how much longer your food will need to reach its ideal temperature so you can plan the rest of your cooking timeline and have everything ready at the same time. The Original Meater retails on Amazon for $69.99 and comes with a bamboo holder that doubles as a charging block, ensuring your meat thermometer is already ready for your next meal.
Vortex (In) Direct Heat
Cooking with indirect heat works well for larger pieces of meat that take longer to cook. It helps prevent the outside from becoming overdone while waiting for the center to reach a safe temperature. This allows for more even cooking and prevents grilling mishaps like burning, overcooking, or drying. By contrast, direct heat works well for smaller items and gives your meats a good sear, helping to lock in flavor and juices. It also helps your food cook faster.
The Vortex (In) Direct Heat grilling cone gives you the best of both worlds. The metal cone fits comfortably within a charcoal grill and lets you switch it up between direct, indirect, infrared, and direct-indirect heating. It's earned a 4.8-star rating on Amazon across more than 2,900 reviews, with customers citing its durability, ease of use, sturdiness, and flavor as its most attractive features. The medium-sized Vortex (In) Direct Heat cone retails for $49.99, with large, small, and mini sizes also available.
Flipfork 5 in 1 Grill Spatula with Knife, Fork, Bottle Opener and Turner
Grill tools will also be a must-have accessory. For grillers who appreciate simplicity and space-saving designs, Flipfork's 5-in-1 grilling spatula makes an attractive addition to your grilling game. This grilling multi-tool combines a classic spatula with a knife edge, fork, bottle opener, and tenderizer. One tool can do it all, which means less to carry, fewer pieces to take up space in the drawer, and less clean-up when you're done.
The spatula's quality stainless steel construction is durable and resists rust and corrosion. It can stand up to high heat. To the left, you'll notice a sharp knife edge to slice into foods and check for doneness. The knife edge ends in a fork point to easily grab or move food off the grill. Use the right side to tenderize your meat, which can help retain its flavor and make it easier to chew. And while you're waiting for your meal to finish cooking, use the bottle opener to enjoy an ice-cold brew – it's every griller's rite of passage. Flipfork's 5-in-1 grill spatula retails on Amazon for $19.99 and is available in two color options: Black or Acacia Wood. It also comes with a lifetime warranty, which might make this grilling spatula the last one you'll ever buy.
BBQ Croc 3 in 1 Barbecue Tool
Getting too close to a hot grill can ruin the whole experience. When you need a little more distance between you and the food you're flipping, the BBQ Croc 3-in-1 barbecue tool has you covered. These long-handled tongs give you up to 26 inches of length and grip so you can flip and remove foods from the grill with confidence. It's touted as the longest barbecue tool in the world and made to protect your hands from the heat.
The BBQ Croc has thought of every detail. Beveled edges slide easily under food, while the scissor design gives you a firm grip on food as you turn, move, or remove it from the grill. Beyond being a set of fancy tongs, the BBQ Croc doubles as a grill cleaner with its grooved edge design. The cleaning grooves fit snugly along grill grates to scrape up stuck-on food while the grill is still hot. And when you're stuffed and satisfied, you can toss the BBQ Croc into the dishwasher for easy clean-up. The 26-inch BBQ Croc retails for $27.99 at Cabela's, with shorter lengths available at lower prices.