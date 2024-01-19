5 Simple Electric Gadgets Everyone Should Have In Their Kitchen

While some meals can come out perfect even when you just measure by heart (there's no such thing as too much garlic or cheese, anyway!), cooking is still undeniably a form of science. To achieve that perfectly consistent flavor in your meatloaf, spaghetti, and mac and cheese, precise measurement of ingredients is key. That's why having a handy digital scale in your kitchen can be a game-changer.

Most digital kitchen scales are versatile enough to handle both dry and wet ingredients. Their capacity typically ranges from a modest two pounds to a more robust eleven pounds, catering to various needs. If your kitchen adventures include small-scale tasks like measuring coffee beans or single servings of sauces, a two-pound scale should be enough. However, if you're cooking for a big family or are into canning large quantities of fruits and veggies, opt for an 11-pound scale.

Another convenient feature you can find in most modern scales is the tare function. This allows you to measure multiple ingredients in the same bowl without needing to pull out all of your measuring spoons or having to empty the bowl after each ingredient. Just press the 'tare' button and keep adding your ingredients — it's that simple. And you don't have to worry about the scale taking up too much space either. There are dozens of digital scales designed with a sleek profile, some as thin as 0.5 inches and as compact as four inches in width. This makes them a perfect fit for even the smallest of kitchens.