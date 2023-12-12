6 Unconventional Kitchen Appliances That You'll Use More Than You Think

Sandwiches are the go-to food when you're in a hurry to get out of the door in the morning but don't want to skip the most important meal of the day. But unless you're a fan of cold sandwiches, putting together this breakfast meal isn't always as quick and easy as you'd like. A nice and toasty sandwich normally requires you to do a couple of things: fry your egg in one pan, fry your sausage, ham, or what have you in another pan, put your bread in the toaster, place your bread on a plate, and finally assemble the sandwich (there's also an additional step of microwaving your assembled sandwich if you want melted cheese).

To simplify and speed up your breakfast routine, use a sandwich maker instead. With this small but mighty machine, you can skip most of those steps and have your sandwich ready in as fast as five minutes. The sandwich maker works in four simple steps. First, add your bread (an English muffin, bagel, or frozen pancake) in the bottom ring with your choice of pre-cooked meat, cheese, or veggies. Then, slide it into the middle cooking plate and crack your egg on it (you can scramble it if you like). Next, place the top half of the bread on the egg before closing the sandwich maker. Finally, after five minutes or so, slide out the cooking plate, and voila — your sandwich is already assembled and ready to be enjoyed.