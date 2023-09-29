Things You Need To Know Before Buying A New Air Fryer

In 2023, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall notice for over 2 million Cosori air fryers. Citing a faulty wire connection that makes it prone to be a fire and burn hazard, the CPSC advised consumers to stop using the listed models to avoid injuries or property damage. Aside from this, the CPSC has also recalled air fryers and air fryer ovens from brands like Insignia and Newair.

With new air fryer models released every year, it can be challenging to keep track of which ones are faulty. Because of this, it's always safer to check the CPSC website for any known recalls before making a purchase. While larger retailers are typically obliged to remove recalled products from their inventory as soon as possible, online resellers or smaller retailers may not be so diligent. If this happens, you may find yourself purchasing a brand-new air fryer with already-known issues.

In addition, you should also be mindful of return policies, which are incredibly useful if you notice that your particular air fryer unit isn't working the way it should. Although some issues can be due to manufacturing issues, such as wiring, burn risks can also be managed by how well you maintain your air fryer.

Often, the small food particles or marinades that have found themselves left behind can catch fire. With this, it's best to make sure your air fryer basket and coils are cleaned in between every single use. While you're at it, you should also plug your air fryer straight into an outlet when in use (instead of an extension cord) and unplug when it's not.