Every Major Kitchen Mixer Brand Ranked Worst To Best

General Electric kitchen mixers are a trustworthy choice for individuals who value a well-established brand in the world of home appliances. Their reliable performance, durability, and versatility make them a practical option. While they may not have the same level of recognition in the kitchen appliance market as some specialized mixer brands, there are plenty of positives to consider in the GE lineup.

Their standard stand mixer comes with an average set of features and power, but where GE truly distinguishes itself as a brand is innovation. Particularly, the GE Profile Smart Mixer is one of the most technologically impressive mixers on the market. As suggested in the "smart mixer" name, the device has tech that allows it to sense changes in the texture of what's being mixed, and allows for adjustments accordingly. A more noticeable feature comes in the form of its built-in scale, which allows for on-the-fly measuring. Of course, it wouldn't be a smart device without some kind of integration with Alexa and Google Home. Mixing cookie dough can certainly be seen as one of the most unexpected uses for your smart speakers.

Of course, with all of those features comes a hefty $799 price tag. Moreover, the GE lineup has some other negatives to consider as well, such as being relatively weighty, noisy, and visually plain when compared to other available mixers.