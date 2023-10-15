Every Major Kitchen Mixer Brand Ranked Worst To Best
The kitchen mixer is one of the most versatile tools present in a well-equipped kitchen. These multi-purpose kitchen workhorses whip, knead, and blend with finesse, making everything from airy meringues to hearty bread dough to simply shredding a chicken breast a breeze. But with the multitude of brands and models out there, choosing the right kitchen mixer can be a daunting task.
From the classic stand mixers to the more compact and budget-friendly hand mixers, the choices are nearly endless, and the number of brands available to choose from can be dizzying at the best of times. Whether you're a home baker searching for that perfect mixer to elevate your creations or a professional chef looking to upgrade your kitchen arsenal, there comes a time when a new mixer has to be purchased. Among all of the major kitchen mixer brands out there, some are bound to rank above others.
Frigidaire
Frigidaire, a name synonymous with kitchen appliances, has ventured into the realm of kitchen mixers, but their foray has been a mixed bag of pros and cons. Although they are well-known for their refrigeration and cooking appliances, Frigidaire's kitchen mixer line is a relatively new entrant in a competitive market.
The various Frigidaire mixers available for purchase have some positives. For one, the brand is relatively affordable. Frigidaire hand mixers can run as low as $23.51, with their signature line of Retro Hand Mixers running as low as $89.99. The mixers are additionally relatively compact and, if nothing else, easy on the eyes.
As for negatives, the reviews of Frigidaire's Retro Kitchen Mixer on Amazon show a track record of broken attachments, substandard power for heavy-duty mixing, and high noise levels from the mixer. Between the durability concerns, low power output, and noise level, there is some reason to perhaps splurge for a slightly more expensive mixer.
Kitchen in the Box
Kitchen in the Box is a relatively newer player in the kitchen mixer scene, and it stands out for offering, as the name implies, an intentionally multifunctional product. While the brand offers a grand total of two different mixers, there's a lot to appreciate in both standing models.
The two mixers differentiate between a 3.2-quart model and a nesting 4.5-quart and 5-quart model. The 3.2-quart model in particular comes in a wide variety of colors. Both models are also relatively affordable, with the 3.2-quart model costing $79.99 and the nesting model running for $159.99. Its small size can be a positive for those with less kitchen space. However, that same feature can be a huge limitation for those who need more heavy-duty usage out of their mixer.
Additionally, online reviews for the product show many users concurring that the mixers offered by Kitchen in the Box are best for smaller recipes. For those planning for heavier usage, it might be best to look into other brands.
DASH
DASH is a brand that has made a name for itself by offering a range of colorful and compact kitchen appliances. Their kitchen mixers are no exception, designed with a focus on simplicity and ease of use. While they have their charm, they come with some limitations that may not suit every culinary enthusiast.
DASH mixers are incredibly portable and perfect for kitchens with limited space. Their small footprint and light weight make them easy to store and maneuver. As affordability goes, DASH offers some extremely affordable models. Their hand mixers can run as low as just $19.95, and their compact stand mixers list at $79.99.
However, DASH falls victim to the usual suspects when it comes to negatives. User reviews for their stand mixer include issues such as high noise levels, and a weak but all too fast spin. Much like the Kitchen in the Box stand mixers, DASH's line also primarily comes in the 3.5-quart variety, meaning the same size-related issues apply here if you're in the market for a stand mixer in the first place.
Klarstein
Klarstein kitchen mixers are an excellent choice for those who value both performance and aesthetics in their culinary endeavors. They offer a sleek and stylish addition to your kitchen, along with the power and versatility to tackle a wide array of recipes. However, there are more things to consider.
Their mixers have a standard motor amongst kitchen mixers, so their products won't be lacking in the power department. Additionally, Klarstein's mixers are made of plastic, so they are extremely lightweight. Perhaps best of all is their affordability, with a combined meat grinding and pasta-making model running only $112.99.
The biggest downside for Klarstein as a brand is availability, with most vendors out of stock. Another key issue comes in the form of the aforementioned plastic casing. While it may add a lighter quality to the build of the machines, it does leave them lacking in terms of durability. Another issue that we've seen before is the problem of noise, which Klarstein users found to be an issue, in addition to flimsy attachments.
Smeg
Smeg kitchen mixers offer a harmonious fusion of style and performance. Their retro-inspired design makes them stand out in the kitchen, while their robust motors and versatility ensure that they can handle a wide range of culinary tasks.
As designs go, special mention must be made of Smeg's retro lineup, which offers some truly stunning kitchen appliances. Outside of exterior looks, the Smeg stand mixers weigh in at nearly twenty pounds, making them one of the bulkiest options out there. However, that heftiness comes with power underneath the shell.
The biggest caveat to Smeg's mixers is the price tag on their products. A Smeg Retro Stand Mixer retails at $539.95, and there's no relief to be found with a hand mixer either, with Smeg's Retro Hand Mixer running for $179.95. Additionally, it seems that the weight of Smeg's standing mixer, unfortunately, doesn't translate to durability, according to reviewers, which might cause more longevity-focused shoppers to look elsewhere.
Facelle
Facelle's kitchen mixer caters to the budget-conscious consumer. While it may not possess the same name recognition as some of the more established brands, it offers a compelling option for those who are seeking affordability over functionality.
The biggest positive towards Facelle's kitchen mixer comes down to the price tag, which can go as low as $109.99. At that price point, Facelle's mixer offers a decently powerful machine that includes a 6.5-quart bowl.
Where the positives begin to roll backward is in terms of broad functionality. Where most mixers can perform an array of tasks, Facelle's standing mixer offers a limited number of attachments. This comes alongside a lack of a true hand mixer offering and durability concerns from customers. For a standing mixer that can handle larger recipes at a decent price, a Facelle standing mixer is an attractive option. However, for consumers in need of a little more function, there may be better brands out there.
Aucma
Aucma kitchen mixers offer an enticing, and perhaps the best, balance between affordability and competence. They are an excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers who want a dependable, powerful mixer for all of their mixing needs.
Aucma's 6.5-quart stand mixer lists at just $156.99, and at that price point, you'll be very hard-pressed to find a superior mixer in terms of sheer capability. The Aucma stand mixer is a workhorse, able to give some of the best mixers on the market a run for their money when going toe-to-toe. While there isn't a handheld alternative to Aucma's stand mixer, the affordability and quality of their offering make it hard to get too upset about its absence.
All that said, Aucma's stand mixer isn't without its flaws. Customer reviews often cite the ill-shaped bowl as an issue that leads to frequently needing to stop the mixer to scrape the sides. In addition, the machine has its share of noise and durability complaints as well. For a base experience that can boast great mixing power at a great price point, Aucma is a standout with its standing mixer. However, for something longer lasting or handheld, there are better options.
General Electric
General Electric kitchen mixers are a trustworthy choice for individuals who value a well-established brand in the world of home appliances. Their reliable performance, durability, and versatility make them a practical option. While they may not have the same level of recognition in the kitchen appliance market as some specialized mixer brands, there are plenty of positives to consider in the GE lineup.
Their standard stand mixer comes with an average set of features and power, but where GE truly distinguishes itself as a brand is innovation. Particularly, the GE Profile Smart Mixer is one of the most technologically impressive mixers on the market. As suggested in the "smart mixer" name, the device has tech that allows it to sense changes in the texture of what's being mixed, and allows for adjustments accordingly. A more noticeable feature comes in the form of its built-in scale, which allows for on-the-fly measuring. Of course, it wouldn't be a smart device without some kind of integration with Alexa and Google Home. Mixing cookie dough can certainly be seen as one of the most unexpected uses for your smart speakers.
Of course, with all of those features comes a hefty $799 price tag. Moreover, the GE lineup has some other negatives to consider as well, such as being relatively weighty, noisy, and visually plain when compared to other available mixers.
Mini Angel
Another veritable one-hit wonder of the kitchen mixer world comes in the form of Mini Angel's stand mixer. Mini Angel's kitchen mixer offers a minimal and budget-friendly solution for those with modest baking needs and limited kitchen space. They provide practicality and affordability, along with quiet operation and ease of use.
One of the biggest distinguishing factors of the Mini Angel mixer is the 400-watt motor. Those 400 watts sit the Mini Angel Stand Mixer well above most of its contemporaries. For a mixer that costs only $79.99, that power is simply unbeatable at that price point.
Of course, the Mini Angel stand mixer isn't without its negatives. User reviews online share a general feeling of "good, not great." The most recurring criticism in particular comes in the form of having to frequently stop the machine to scrape the sides of the bowl, which is an annoyance that can be completely sidestepped by using other products.
Cuisinart
Cuisinart kitchen mixers are a reliable and versatile choice for individuals who value the reputation of a trusted brand in the culinary world. Their solid performance, durability, and multitude of attachments make them an excellent choice for a wide range of culinary tasks.
Cuisinart mixers typically come with a wide range of attachments, from dough hooks to pasta makers. This versatility allows users to explore an extensive array of culinary endeavors. These mixers are constructed with durability in mind, ensuring they can handle a variety of mixing tasks and endure frequent use. Cuisinart mixers are equipped with robust motors that can handle a spectrum of tasks.
However, all of those upsides do have a flipside to look at as well. Cuisinart mixers tend to be bulkier and heavier, which can pose storage and handling challenges, especially in smaller kitchens. The powerful motor in Cuisinart mixers can result in a higher noise level during operation, which may be a concern for those who value a quieter kitchen environment. Moreover, the price point on the mixers can be less than ideal, with stand mixer price points hovering around $249 and hand mixer prices staying near $49.
Kenwood
Kenwood kitchen mixers are an impressive option for quality, versatility, and performance. What makes the Kenwood range particularly impressive is the wide range of available options to cater to all audiences, be it first-timers, cooking enthusiasts, or seasoned chefs.
One of the biggest checks on Kenwood's side is the insane punch the machines pack. With an 800-watt motor, the Kenwood stand mixer is likely to be up to the task — no matter what you throw in it. Taken in conjunction with the souped-up features of more advanced models, there's plenty to enjoy with a Kenwood mixer.
However, that premium power and feature set come at a predictable cost. In this case, that is a literal monetary cost, with the Chef Major model of Kenwood's Stand Mixer retailing for $399.99. But, for advanced features and heavy power, there are not many brands that can top Kenwood's value in a kitchen mixer.
Breville
Breville offers just one stand mixer and just one hand mixer, but the small lineup is not a sign of small capability. Both products offer tremendous range and performance. When it comes down to it, huge product ranges don't make up a great brand in and of themselves. Some companies choose to emphasize quality over quantity.
With both a stand and hand mixer available, Breville has both basic needs covered. Where both stand out is in pure quality. Breville's Bakery Chef Stand Mixer is one of the best stand mixers on the market, and it packs a genuinely powerful motor on top of a great feature set. Likewise, that attention to detail carries over to its handheld counterpart.
Unfortunately, neither product will go lightly on your wallet. The Bakery Chef currently sells for $399.95, while the Handy Mix Scraper goes for $149.95. If those price points aren't discouraging for you, then there may be no better pairing of stand and mixer to purchase for rich feature sets and power straight out of the box.
Hamilton Beach
One of our last choices for affordability comes in the form of Hamilton Beach's superb line of kitchen mixers. With both stand mixers and hand mixers alike, Hamilton Beach offers a range of affordable mixing solutions.
The standout feature of Hamilton Beach mixers is their budget-friendly pricing. They offer an accessible entry point into the world of kitchen mixers, making them a cost-effective choice for many consumers. For a six-speed hand mixer, Hamilton Beach offers a $29.99 option. Meanwhile, their stand mixer can list for as low as $52.99 . And that's not to say a good price tag is all that's on offer, as Hamilton Beach mixers are designed with simplicity in mind, providing straightforward controls and ease of operation, making them suitable for both beginners and experienced chefs.
Naturally, there are some caveats to bear in mind. While Hamilton Beach mixers can handle basic mixing tasks well, they may struggle with more demanding or heavy-duty recipes, such as kneading stiff bread dough. Additionally, Hamilton Beach mixers come with fewer attachments and accessories compared to higher-end brands, which limits the variety of recipes they can tackle. Perhaps most concerningly, some user reviews have reported concerns about the long-term durability of certain components, particularly in the lower-priced models.
Bosch
Bosch is known to offer a wide range of home appliances, but their kitchen mixers in particular offer one of the most powerful and visually unique experiences in the field. Bosch's mixers are built with quality and reliability in mind, leaving consumers with a consummately reliable option at hand. Bosch makes truly unique mixers.
There's perhaps no greater example of this uniqueness than the Bosch Universal Plus Mixer. An 800-watt machine, the Universal Plus Mixer at first glance appears as just a mixing bowl on a base, but behind that unique look lies a heap of power and versatility. With the usage of an additional drive, the Universal Plus Maker can power a blender or a meat grinder as well. Moreover, the mixers offer a genuinely simple user experience alongside tremendous mixing power.
One significant drawback is the price tag of Bosch's products. The aforementioned Universal Plus Mixer retails for $469, making it far from the most affordable option. However, for an easy and powerful experience, it is nearly top-of-the-line. If a truly unique look and feel is what you value most in a kitchen mixer, there may be no better option available to you than a product in Bosch's lineup.
KitchenAid
It shouldn't be too surprising to see KitchenAid at the top of this list. When it comes down to it, KitchenAid's mixers stand the test of time as the most enduring brand among all kitchen mixers. While they are most well known for their stand mixers, KitchenAid does offer hand mixers as well.
The KitchenAid line of mixers is renowned for their sturdiness and power while maintaining simplicity of use. While both the KitchenAid Artisan and Artisan Mini pack a high price for admission, with the Mini set at a burly list price of $379.99, that price can be seen as well worth it for a mixer of this quality.
There's good reason for the thousands of positive reviews spanning KitchenAid's various mixers, and that reason comes down to quality throughout the entire product. Not to mention the versatility in color offered in KitchenAid's lineup. For quality and design versatility, there's truly no better option on the market than a KitchenAid.