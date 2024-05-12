10 Top Rated Home Depot Finds Under $50
Popping into Home Depot again? The place is a true playground for someone who isn't afraid to get their hands dirty — although with so many items to choose from, it can be overwhelming sometimes. The aisles go on and on, which means that it's almost too easy to stroll past some real steals if you're not careful. Whether you're the Hank Hill of your block, a seasoned DIYer who knows your way around a toolbox better than most, or just in for a quick grab-and-go, knowing what deals you can get pays off.
By combing through Home Depot's website, gathering feedback from user reviews, and making a few trips there myself, this combination formed the foundation of the ten top-rated Home Depot finds under $50. These picks are practical and offer great value, leaving you patting yourself on the back for your savvy shopping skills. So grab your cart, and let's hunt down those bang-for-your-buck items you won't want to leave without.
Old Smokey 14 in. Charcoal Grill
If you're shopping on an empty stomach and hungry for a deal, then feast your eyes on the Old Smokey 14-inch Charcoal Grill. This grill is durable, portable, and easy to use, coming in at just under $50. While it's not meant for grilling for an entire party at a backyard BBQ, it does the job for smaller cooks.
Its simple drum shape makes it easy to store, and given how portable and lightweight it is, you can take it on camping trips, to tailgates, or to small gatherings. It's compact, so you're only getting about 123 sq. in. of cooking space – although that should be enough for grilling up to four burgers at a time.
What's excellent about the Old Smokey is its simplicity and ease of use. It has top and bottom vents to control the temperature, allowing you to either slow cook or quickly sear. Cleanup is easy, too, due to the chrome-plated steel cooking grid. It also comes with a 2-year limited warranty, which helps it rank up there as a top buy at Home Depot. That said, if you're looking to spend a little more and are on the fence between charcoal and propane, make sure to check out these top-notch camping grills for less than $200.
Wise Owl Outfitters DoubleOwl 10 ft. Portable Large Hammock
Who doesn't like hangin' around in a hammock? The DoubleOwl is a great choice for outdoor enthusiasts or anyone really looking for comfort, convenience, and durability — all under $50. Ever since I got mine, I've been constantly scouting out places to set it up and just hang out. I liken it to when you're a kid, and you improvise fort building. The excitement of being able to throw up a hammock and get the maximum relaxation is worth it.
The DoubleOwl hammock is spacious, measuring 10 feet by 6.5 feet wide, and can fit two people (or up to 500 lbs.). The strong parachute nylon and triple stitching add to its extra durability. It's super portable, too –just wrap it up into its eggplant-sized bag and toss it in your backpack. I get separation anxiety if I ever forget to bring it.
It comes with nine-foot-long straps and carabiners and takes no time to set up. I've had mine for a few years, and it shows little to no wear, even though I use it all the time. This makes it not just a practical buy but also a great addition to your outdoor gear for those on a budget.
Weber Two-Piece Stainless Steel Grill Tool Set
Taking the helm as grillmaster is a task not to be taken lightly. It's a serious responsibility with your reputation on the line. You're the captain in charge of making sure everyone at your next BBQ isn't just well-fed but getting their food cooked to their liking.
Let the Weber Two-Piece Stainless Steel Grill Tool Set be your trusty wingman, making sure your next backyard barbecue goes off without a hitch. This tool set is a steal and also makes for a perfect gift for the grilling enthusiast in your life. Built from high-quality stainless steel, the two-piece set includes a spatula for flipping burgers and a set of tongs perfect for turning wings, sausages, or veggies.
It won't rust or warp, no matter how hot the grill gets. Its ergonomic grip feels good in your hands. As an added bonus, these tools are easy to clean; just quickly wipe or toss them in the dishwasher, and they're ready to rock 'n' roll again. This Weber Two-piece set is around $33 and is a top pick for your next grill session.
Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless Multi-Surface Handheld Vacuum
Life is messy. Cleaning up is a pain, and the amount of money spent on cleaning supplies alone is a headache. The next time you pop into Home Depot, keep an eye out for the Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless Multi-Surface Handheld Vacuum. A long, descriptive name for a vac that actually does what it says.
Coming in at around $35, this little sucker is compact and lightweight with an easy-to-clean filter and powerful suction that makes it a breeze to catch everything from pet hair to your typical crumbs in those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies. This cordless vac also works on many types of surfaces, including carpets, upholstery, and hardwood floors. Even better, there's no need to hunt down an outlet when cleaning from room to room, no tripping over cords, and no wrestling with a bulky machine.
Buyers should be aware though, this is a better buy if you've already got a RYOBI ONE+ product at home, as this unit does not ship with a battery and charger. However, Ryobi One+ batteries are interchangeable, so if you already have one at home, then you are good to go. Either way, this vacuum is a top-rated steal and would surely make a nice addition to our list of the best cordless vacuums for under $200 as well.
Husky Pliers Set
Don't walk past the Husky Four-Piece Pliers Set the next time you're at Home Depot. If you or someone in your life is a DIYer, this versatile set is like a silver bullet for many tasks, from bending wires to cutting and gripping. The set comes with seven-inch diagonal pliers, eight-inch slip joint pliers, eight-inch long needle nose pliers, and 10-inch groove joint pliers, all for around $28.
This item would most likely get overlooked while browsing the aisles of Home Depot, but there is more to these pliers than meets the eye. Husky tools are generally super reliable and often offer a lifetime warranty. This four-piece set was made from heat-treated steel that provides enhanced gripping and extended life, perfect for tackling tasks on tough jobs.
They are comfortable to handle, have a low-profile design that makes them great for getting into compact spaces, and are a bestseller on the Home Depot website. You also get four tools for the price of one.
Outsunny Portable Mini Greenhouse
It's getting crazy out there, and the seasons aren't making sense these days. So, if you're the one with a green thumb, it may be time to look for a solution to protect your buds. The Outsunny Portable Mini Greenhouse comes in at around $35 at Home Depot and is a handy greenhouse for various garden sizes and layouts. It measures 106.3 in. long and 35.4 in. high, which gives your plants plenty of space to grow.
The greenhouse is made from durable, powder-coated steel frames and a sturdy two-layer PE cover that helps prevent tearing. Plus, the cover keeps the interior warm, so your growing season is extended into cooler months as well. This means that your plants will be protected from harmful UV rays and cold snaps all while getting plenty of sunlight.
This portable greenhouse has three large doors that can be easily rolled up to get airflow, especially during warmer summer days. The flexibility it offers for seasonal gardeners is excellent and would be perfect for anyone who likes to switch up their garden layout every now and then.
Ridgid 18V Cordless LED Stick Light
Snagging the RIDGID 18V Cordless LED Stick Light is truly a bright idea the next time you're at Home Depot. This stick light is tough and designed to withstand knocks and accidental drops, whether you're under a car hood or on a worksite at night.
The light features a 175° pivoting head and 265° rotation, allowing users to direct up to 800 Lumens of white LED light precisely where it's needed. It also comes with a lifetime service agreement that promises free parts and service. Here's how to register your RIDGID power tools — and why you should.
When the battery is juiced up, it can last for up to 15 hours, so you can focus on the task at hand without having to worry about constantly recharging. Sold separately are the retractable swivel hook and magnetic base, which are excellent for hands-free use. It's also completely cordless, so you can carry it anywhere, even where there's no outlet in sight.
Brentwood 3.4-Cup Black Dual-Voltage Collapsible Travel Kettle
This Brentwood Travel Kettle is a perfect companion for conveniently and efficiently boiling up a quick brew of coffee, tea, or soup. It's made from food-grade silicone and stainless steel. It's collapsible and portable, has a sleek black design, an auto-shutoff safety mechanism, and a convenient dual-voltage capacity, so if you're an international traveler, you won't have to worry about plug types or voltages.
This kettle is easy to use and a small investment for a practical solution for heating water on the go. It makes for a perfect gift for any of your globetrotting friends or family, collapsing and fitting neatly in a suitcase or backpack. When you're ready to start cooking, it pops open, and you're ready to boil up to 3.4 cups of water.
The Brentwood Travel Kettle is also a great addition to these tiny appliances that let you bring your kitchen tech on the road. The next time you're at Home Depot, put this little guy in your shopping cart.
Pure Enrichment - True HEPA Small and Portable Air Purifier
Who doesn't like to breathe easy? If you prioritize your health and desire a compact device that can effectively eliminate 99.97% of tiny irritants like dust, pollen, odor, or smoke particulates, then the Pure Enrichment True HEPA Small and Portable Air Purifier is a smart buy at Home Depot.
Weighing just under a pound, this lightweight and portable air purifier lets you and others breathe cleaner, fresher air at home or in the office. It also has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that lasts up to 12 hours. However, what's really cool about this air purifier is that it can sit on your desk or bedside table and doesn't stick out as some gaudy, obtrusive eyesore. It looks sleek and modern. You can rest easy because it purifies the air you breathe and doesn't make a peep, allowing you to concentrate or sleep peacefully.
The controls are straightforward and super easy to use. It has three fan speeds so you can select whichever suits your needs. The five-year warranty and reliable customer support also bring you peace of mind. At $40, this Pure Enrichment True HEPA Small and Portable Air Purifier is an excellent pick that proves you don't need to spend a lot to breathe easily. It would also make for a nice addition to some of the best-selling air purifiers for your home.
Stanley 28 in. 9.2 Gallon Mobile Tool Box
It's a hassle to waste time trying to track down what you need to get the job done. However, the solution you're looking for may be tucked away in the aisle of Home Depot in the Stanley 28 in. 9.2 Gallon Mobile Tool Box. This bad boy is designed to handle all sorts of job sites, and with its sturdy wheels and lockable design, everything is safe and secure. It's also among the list of top cheap toolboxes for DIY garage mechanics.
It has a removable tray inside for you to store your smaller tools, so you can easily grab what you need without digging through a jumbled mess. It's a huge mobile fortress for your tools and has enough space (17.3 in. by 12.48 in. by 11.31 in.) to store everything from saws to screwdrivers. It's even water-sealed, so your tools will stay dry.
Finally, let's talk about the price tag -– at around $46, it's a steal that fits just under the $50 mark, making it a truly budget-friendly option.
How these top rated finds were selected
