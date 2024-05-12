10 Top Rated Home Depot Finds Under $50

If you're shopping on an empty stomach and hungry for a deal, then feast your eyes on the Old Smokey 14-inch Charcoal Grill. This grill is durable, portable, and easy to use, coming in at just under $50. While it's not meant for grilling for an entire party at a backyard BBQ, it does the job for smaller cooks.

Its simple drum shape makes it easy to store, and given how portable and lightweight it is, you can take it on camping trips, to tailgates, or to small gatherings. It's compact, so you're only getting about 123 sq. in. of cooking space – although that should be enough for grilling up to four burgers at a time.

What's excellent about the Old Smokey is its simplicity and ease of use. It has top and bottom vents to control the temperature, allowing you to either slow cook or quickly sear. Cleanup is easy, too, due to the chrome-plated steel cooking grid. It also comes with a 2-year limited warranty, which helps it rank up there as a top buy at Home Depot. That said, if you're looking to spend a little more and are on the fence between charcoal and propane, make sure to check out these top-notch camping grills for less than $200.