5 Of The Best Cordless Vacuums For Under $200

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A vacuum cleaner is a home essential, and nothing beats the convenience of a cordless vacuum. While these vacuums have limited battery life, they tend to be lightweight and bagless, resulting in easy portability and fewer recurring costs. Most cordless vacuums feature a stick design, although you can get upright cordless vacuums too.

The advantage of cordless stick vacuums is that they can convert into a handheld vacuum, ideal for cleaning furniture, stairs, and car interiors. Modern cordless vacuums can be as powerful as their corded counterparts, although the best ones, like the LG CordZero Cordless Vacuum A939, don't come cheap.

If you want the best of both worlds, use a combination of corded and cordless vacuums. The former can be used for deep cleaning your floors — particularly important if you have pets — while the latter can be pulled out for touch-ups and to spot-clean your home and furniture. If you're on the hunt for an affordable cordless vacuum to do this job, a quick search on Amazon will reveal several options for under $200.

A good cordless vacuum should have a battery life of around 40 minutes and be powerful enough to get pet hair and debris out of carpets and hard floors. We've shortlisted some of the best affordable cordless vacuums on the market based on our own tests, plus recommendations from reputable technology publications.