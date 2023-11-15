Who Makes Kenmore Appliances, And Are They Still Popular?

Kenmore isn't the behemoth that it used to be, thanks in no small part to the loss of financial backing from Sears Holdings due to its bankruptcy filing in 2018. Even so, Kenmore products are still being manufactured by its various partners and sold at both big-box retailers like Walmart and hardware stores like Home Depot.

Are Kenmore's offerings still as beloved as they once were? That depends on who you ask. On individual store sites like Amazon and Lowe's, Kenmore products like washers, refrigerators, and vacuum cleaners maintain mostly good ratings, hovering around the 4 out of 5 range. Those who leave these reviews have praised the products' reliability and ease of use, especially in the case of pet hair cleanup.

On the other hand, review aggregate sites like TrustPilot and ConsumerAffairs paint a less pleasant picture, with scores averaging 1-2 stars out of 5. Customers have complained of sudden mechanical failures and degrading parts, as well as sub-par assistance from the company and refusal to honor warranties.

It's difficult to say whether or not Kenmore products are a good investment, given these two extremes. It pays to remember, though, that the Kenmore name is just that, a name. While the brand has a pedigree, it may be wiser to buy appliances directly from its manufacturing partners to ensure full support.