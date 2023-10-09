5 Of The Best Vacuum Cleaners For Pet Owners

If you have a dog, cat, or any furry pet, for that matter, dealing with pet hair is inevitable. It gets into your furniture, bedding, floor, carpet, and even your car. The best way to get rid of pet hair is to invest in a quality vacuum cleaner. Before you buy one, though, there are a few factors to consider. While you can get vacuums specifically made to tackle pet hair, even a regular vacuum will do the job, provided it has strong suction, good filtration, and the right attachments.

If you have a pet with long hair, look for a vacuum with a motorized brush roll attachment to pick up embedded pet hair, preferably one that is tangle-free or self-cleaning. A HEPA filter is an added bonus, thanks to its ability to trap allergens like pet dander and dust.

You'll also need to decide what type of vacuum cleaner you want. Cordless vacuums are the most convenient, given that you can use them anywhere in your home without worrying about tripping over cables. Many cordless vacuums are as powerful as their corded counterparts, but the battery life is limited. As a result, a corded vacuum might make more sense if you have a big home. You might also want to consider a mini vacuum for quick cleanups or a robot vacuum for daily maintenance of your floors and carpets.