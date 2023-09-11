Roomba Alternatives: Top Robot Vacuums You Should Consider

The Q7 Max Plus sits at the top of Roborock's Q line and occupies a middle ground between more affordably priced robot vacuums and the top-end devices that will be out of budget for most buyers. It's still pricey, retailing on Amazon for $869.99, but its higher price tag is reflected in its improved capabilities over lesser models in the line. For starters, it's one of the most effective at cleaning sub-surface grime in carpets, matching the capabilities of many top-end models.

As well as vacuuming, it also mops floors with consistently strong performance. There is one downside with the mop, however. The mopping pad will require cleaning on a regular basis, and since only one pad is included, that leaves the Q7 Max Plus partially out of action when the pad is in the wash, although extra pads can be purchased from Roborock. The vacuum's multi-level LiDAR mapping is another highlight, with the ability to create exclusion zones on maps through the app. It might be one of the more expensive Roomba alternatives, but the Q7 Max Plus is a solid contender for best in its price bracket.

It's worth noting that anyone looking to get their hands on the latest and greatest Roborock vacuum would do well to wait until October, as the company unveiled its next-gen Q8 Max at IFA 2023. It boasts even more iterative improvements, but there's no word on pricing yet.