SlashGear's Most Innovative Products Of IFA 2023

This year's IFA was a monster. On the 99th birthday of the conference, IFA 2023 had a completely sold-out show floor at its traditional home at Messe Berlin, and sights on expansion through the future. While last year it still seemed that brands were clawing their way out of uncertain times, now we're witnessing a renewed focus on the future — not only for fancy new gadgets — but for human life and society in general.

At IFA 2023, brands focused both on sustainability and on generating consumer trust without sacrificing the excitement of innovation that's vital to the success of any individual product. Our selections for Most Innovative at IFA 2023 include everything from a smartphone that'll last over half a decade to a robot that connects to your plumbing system. Some brands on this list you'll already know, and others are brand new to the market this year.