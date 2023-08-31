SwitchBot S10 Robot Cleaner Auto-Refills Its Own Mop Water

Today, SlashGear is in Berlin, Germany, at IFA 2023 where we got a look at what SwitchBot has claimed is the first completely hands-free floor cleaning robot: the S10. From the outside, the S10 looks a lot like your run-of-the-mill Roomba in that it's a hockey puck-shaped device that cleans your floor and startles your pets. It's a little more than that, though — it can also mop the floor and add more water to the brand's Humidifier.

Chris Burns/SlashGear

The S10's claim to fame is that it can drain dirty mop water autonomously and refill itself through a series of docking stations that are connected to a water supply line in your house. In theory, when the S10 detects that it's dirty or out of water, it rolls up to a docking station and rids itself of the water through the drain of the sink or toilet it's connected to. Then, the supply line fills a reservoir in the docking station, which itself deposits it in the S10. According to SwitchBot, this process is entirely hands-free. The debris it vacuums up is deposited in another docking station that reportedly only needs to be emptied every 70 days. There's even another dock that dries and cleans the mop roller.