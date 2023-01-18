Orfeld H01 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 6-In-1 Review: Jack Of All Trades

I always enjoy a gadget that has a certain versatility. Smartphones are a perfect example. They can be a camera, a video player, a podcast player, or a voice recorder. It's part of the reason why, when I'm on the hunt for a new gadget, I look for devices that go beyond their obvious function. So, when Orfeld reached out about testing its upright cordless vacuum, and I saw it had a wide variety of capabilities, I wanted to give it a whirl.

Fast forward through holiday party hosting and the mad cleaning frenzy that goes with it, and suddenly I was thankful for that versatility, and even more thankful I didn't have to lug my 35-pound vacuum all over the house.

Are vacuums the sexiest piece of tech I have ever reviewed? No. But it is a piece of tech that basically every home needs to have, so here we are. I've spent three weeks and a pair of holiday parties with the Orfeld H01 6-in-1 cordless vacuum cleaner, and this is my full review.

Orfeld sent us an H01 6-in-1 cordless vacuum cleaner for the purpose of this review.