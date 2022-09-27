iRobot's New Roomba Combo J7+ Brings Us Even Closer To Lucy From The Jetsons
If you used to watch "The Jetsons" many years ago, you may remember all of the technology the futuristic cartoon family had — so much so that everything could be done with the press of a button. While we're not quite there yet in real life, technology has made great strides in recent years, and iRobot's Roomba is one of those inventions that remind us about that. The company behind this well-known robot vacuum continues chasing new upgrades and new breakthroughs, and this time around, we've got a combo coming right up — or, more precisely, the iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ model. This new 2-in-1 vacuum and mop combo is already available for pre-order, and we know all of the important details.
While there are many robot mop-and-vacuum combos, they often fall short when it comes to delivering clean floors and rugs with no effort. Some can do a decent job of both mopping and vacuuming, but can't do it simultaneously, so they take much longer to clean. Others may make a mess on the carpet because the mop doesn't detect that it's time to stop when the device rolls onto a rug. In any case, it's still a developing market that could use some exciting new entries, and the Roomba Combo j7+ has the potential to be just that.
iRobot promises a mess-free cleaning experience
The new iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ was made for households that contain a mixture of different flooring as well as carpets and rugs. iRobot promises to deliver both vacuuming and mopping in a single cleaning job, all thanks to the fully retractable mop that this model has been equipped with. The mop disappears into the top of the robot when your Roomba climbs onto a carpet, making sure that no wet carpet messes are going to happen. Alongside the new vacuum, iRobot introduced iRobot OS 5.0 with new features that the company describes as "thoughtful," all aimed at pet owners and families who want to have full control over their robot friend.
Combining the new operating system with the latest Roomba Combo j7 gives users plenty of customization options. You'll be able to choose exactly how much cleaning solution to use, advise your robot to clean only a particular spot in a specific room, and get all the recent updates downloaded automatically instead of having to seek them out yourself, according to iRobot. The robot vacuum certainly sounds like an interesting addition to the lineup. It will work in a way that could really prevent wet carpet issues: the Roomba Combo j7+ will simply start by vacuuming all the rugs in the room, and then move on to hard floors, which will be vacuumed and mopped concurrently.
If you want to try it out, you'll be pleased to hear that the pre-sale started on September 27, 2022, for $1,099. You can pick the model up on iRobot's official website. Wider availability is coming soon, so you can expect to see the vacuum at various retailers within the next month or so.