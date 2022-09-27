iRobot's New Roomba Combo J7+ Brings Us Even Closer To Lucy From The Jetsons

The new iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ was made for households that contain a mixture of different flooring as well as carpets and rugs. iRobot promises to deliver both vacuuming and mopping in a single cleaning job, all thanks to the fully retractable mop that this model has been equipped with. The mop disappears into the top of the robot when your Roomba climbs onto a carpet, making sure that no wet carpet messes are going to happen. Alongside the new vacuum, iRobot introduced iRobot OS 5.0 with new features that the company describes as "thoughtful," all aimed at pet owners and families who want to have full control over their robot friend.

Combining the new operating system with the latest Roomba Combo j7 gives users plenty of customization options. You'll be able to choose exactly how much cleaning solution to use, advise your robot to clean only a particular spot in a specific room, and get all the recent updates downloaded automatically instead of having to seek them out yourself, according to iRobot. The robot vacuum certainly sounds like an interesting addition to the lineup. It will work in a way that could really prevent wet carpet issues: the Roomba Combo j7+ will simply start by vacuuming all the rugs in the room, and then move on to hard floors, which will be vacuumed and mopped concurrently.

If you want to try it out, you'll be pleased to hear that the pre-sale started on September 27, 2022, for $1,099. You can pick the model up on iRobot's official website. Wider availability is coming soon, so you can expect to see the vacuum at various retailers within the next month or so.