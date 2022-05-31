iRobot OS Revealed To Make Your Roomba Even Smarter

On Tuesday, iRobot — the company famous for its Roomba series of autonomous home vacuum cleaners and Braava-branded floor moppers — announced the launch of a new operating system called iRobot OS. While the announcement makes iRobot OS sound like a completely new platform for the smart home, the operating system seems to be more of a rebranding of iRobot's existing Genius Home Intelligence AI platform, at least for now.

According to Ars Technica, the rebranded iRobot OS does not have new features beyond what's offered by the Genius Home Intelligence platform. Instead, the rebranding is said to be part of a more significant move in which future Roomba robot vacuum cleaners (and other products) will use iRobot OS as a way to gain a deeper understanding of your home layout and cleaning habits.

Instead of immediately adding untested features, iRobot OS, according to the company, will help current and future iRobot products become smarter over time. The eventual goal seems to be using the operating system to make its products better and more effective when it comes to autonomous cleaning. In simpler words, the update to iRobot OS won't make your existing Roomba vacuum cleaners smarter than they already are.