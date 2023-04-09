10 Nightmare Scenarios That Could Happen With Current Generation AI

The rise of AI happened so quickly it may as well have occurred overnight. A year ago, AI image generators were mere curiosities, while AI chatbots struggled to produce coherent sentences. Today, entire articles can be written by AI. Already, Microsoft has incorporated a version of OpenAI's GPT-4 into Bing, while Google is soft-launching a competitor called Bard.

These new technologies have the incredible potential to revolutionize our lives in ways that science fiction has only dreamed of. The AI certainly seems to agree. In our experience, if you ask ChatGPT about the future of technology, it tells you AI will drive enormous leaps forward toward a techno-utopia.

As with any disruptive technology, there are hidden dangers, some of which we likely have yet to understand or even imagine. But much of the discussion around AI focuses on the future development of the technology, on what it might do if it progresses toward actual sentient intelligence. Those are important to consider, but even if every tech company stops trying to advance its AI technologies, those technologies can already cause plenty of horrifying problems in their currently existing form.

From deepfakes to stock market manipulation and international wars to dystopian surveillance states, here are ten nightmare scenarios that current-generation AI could bring about.

