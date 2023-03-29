New RESTRICT Act Could Mean 20 Years In Prison For Using A VPN To Access Banned Apps

TikTok has been in the news several times, often because of cybersecurity and spying concerns raised by the U.S. government. In 2022, the app was banned from use on any U.S. government device, and several states followed suit, restricting the use of the app on state-issued devices and state networks.

A lot of the official talk around the Chinese social media app since then has continued to be about cybersecurity and spying risks, but the focus has shifted from government apparatus to private citizens instead, with Senator Marco Rubio attempting to pass a bill banning the use of the app on U.S. soil, with arguments pointing to TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, having ties to the Chinese government.

After several failed attempts to ban the app from the U.S., the new RESTRICT Act, ostensibly targeting cyber-security threats, is being pushed by the same people that previously advocated banning TikTok. It has far-reaching consequences for social media and harsh punishments for violators.