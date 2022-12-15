TikTok Ban For US Government Phones Passes Senate

The U.S. Senate has passed a bill that seeks to ban TikTok on devices used by federal employees. Dubbed the "No TikTok on Government Devices Act," the proposal was passed by the Senate unanimously, a step toward becoming law, though that depends on whether the House will back the legislation. Introduced by Senator Josh Hawley and backed by Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, the ban covers TikTok as well as any other app developed by parent company ByteDance. TikTok is said to be working on a music streaming app of its own, and assuming it is eventually launched, federal employees will likely be barred from using that, as well.

Notably, the proposed ban prohibits the installation and usage of the short-video sharing app on "any device issued by the United States or a government corporation." However, a few exceptions will be made for qualifying research personnel, law enforcement officials, and scenarios where national security is at stake. For such exceptional circumstances, agencies will have to create risk mitigation protocols in advance.

Among the officials that will be tasked with enforcement of the policy are the directors of the National Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Secretary of Defence, and the Administrator of General Services. TikTok, on the other hand, has again downplayed the concerns behind the ban on government-issued devices and linked IT infrastructure. A company representative told CNN that it is "a proposal which does nothing to advance U.S. national security interests."