The U.S. Just Came One Step Closer To Banning TikTok

Despite its booming popularity, TikTok has been a somewhat controversial app in the United States. While a large section of its detractors cites questionable data privacy and security practices followed by the app, others have raised concerns about the kind of content shared on the platform. There have also been growing concerns about the app's Chinese origins and the likelihood of it being used by China to spy on Americans.

Most of these concerns stem from the fact that ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, is headquartered in Beijing, China. ByteDance has faced several regulatory challenges in its home country China, and most notably in India where a blanket ban on the app has been enforced since mid-2020. Closer to home in the U.S., in 2020, former President Donald Trump issued an executive order banning TikTok from the U.S. market, citing security concerns. This ban was quickly reversed by federal courts.

After the Biden administration took over, Democrats have taken a more measured approach to the app. While several Republicans accuse TikTok and ByteDance of being part of Beijing's complex espionage network, Democrats are hesitant to ban the app outright. In the most recent example, Republican representatives on the House Foreign Affairs Committee voted in favor of a controversial bill that could fast-track a potential ban on TikTok in the United States. The bill in question is known as the Deterring America's Technological Adversaries (DATA) Act.