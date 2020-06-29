TikTok, UC Browser, Weibo, 55 other Chinese apps banned in India

If you’re living in India today, you might be blocked from using a list of apps on your iPhone or Android device. India’s government just released a list of 59 mobile apps that are banned in the country as of today. It would appear that the apps on the list are largely made by or distributed by companies and/or developer collectives based in China.

Apps on the banned list released by the Indian government are all included below. This is not an exhaustive list of apps banned in India. This is a list of apps added to the Indian government’s overall list of apps banned from use in the country.

You’ve likely heard of TikTok, Shareit, and UC Browser. There’s also Mi Video Call (by Xiaomi) – which is going to be difficult, since it comes standard with a variety of Xiaomi devices. There’s ES File Explorer, which is popular the world over, and brands like Meitu, WeChat, and Weibo.

You can no longer use Likee, Helo, or DU Recorder. You can no longer use Viva Video (QU Video Inc), or WeSync. UPDATE: Take a look at the full list of 59 new apps added to the banned list as of today, courtesy of ANI.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1277621426317647872/photo/1

You’ll find some confusing additions there, like games Mobile Legends and Clash of Kings. Newsdog is on the list, as is Cam Scanner and YouCam Makeup.

Per the government release in India, “The Ministry of Information Technology, invoking it’s power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 and in view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 59 apps since in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to [the] sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of state and public order.”