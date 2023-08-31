Philips Hue Secure Camera Turns Smart Lighting Into DIY Home Security

Philips Hue is launching new indoor and outdoor cameras, along with door and window sensors, that aim to turn smart lighting into a DIY home security system. The Hue Secure range kicks off with 1080p cameras in wired and battery-powered wireless versions, various mounting options, and an update to the Hue app for reviewing footage and even contacting emergency services if required.

The Hue Secure wired cameras ($199.99, or $229.99 with a desktop stand) and battery cameras ($249.99) will launch in fall 2023, while a Hue Secure floodlight camera with a multicolor light ($349.99) will arrive in Q1 2024. Philips will offer desk and wall mounts and a garden stake mount. When used outside, the cameras can optionally be plugged into Philips' existing low-voltage outdoor lighting system for power.

Philips

As well as person, pet, vehicle, and package identification for notifications, there's the ability to set blackout zones where no footage is captured in the frame and activity zones (such as roads) where movement is ignored. All camera versions support end-to-end encryption — enabled by default — with onboard processing for the AI-powered features. There's also 2-way audio.