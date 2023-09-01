Honor Kicks Off IFA With Foldables Galore, Including One That Doubles As A Purse

Our primary gadgets follow us everywhere we go, including in formal situations. That reality has slowly given rise to gadgets that combine expected functionality with classy, even luxurious forms. Smartwatches are arguably the primary market for this kind of device, but that hasn't stopped phone manufacturers from dabbling with their handsets. Thus enters Honor's V Purse, a concept product that transforms a foldable smartphone into a slim "handbag" similar to that of a clutch or wristlet.

Honor

Though the concept is a tad silly — and make no mistake, this isn't something you can buy at this point in time — the idea does serve to showcase the foldable form factor that, despite having been around for a few years now, still feels novel. Speaking about the unusual design, Honor CEO George Zhao said, "With our phone-to-purse concept brought to life through the HONOR V Purse, we are exploring sustainable solutions that leverage emerging foldable technology to empower creativity and shape tomorrow's lifestyle."

The concept was designed to be a fashion statement, and as such, the user could swap out the strap with a different accessory, such as a chain or string of pearls. Honor also says users could change the design featured on the always-on display to color coordinate with their outfits. Though this concept will likely never be turned into an actual product you can buy, the company has said that it is making its API available to devs who will be able to utilize the foldable's hardware to bring about unique use cases.