Cricut Joy Xtra: First Look At Newest DIY Cutter Made To Fill A Key Gap

Cutting plays a large role in many craft and DIY projects — but you may need a little more than a pair of scissors to get a job done. Thankfully, cutting machines exist; they can perform what is a tedious task in many cases with greater precision than most people are capable of. A cutting machine can also help with multitasking, as you can get on with another part of the project while the machine is doing its job. There are several types of cutters on the market, including waterjet and laser cutters. But for most home projects, you'll want a well-rounded machine.

SlashGear is on the ground at IFA 2023 where we got a look at the Cricut Joy Xtra, which can handle over 50 materials. While it may seem like a great all-round option, it's actually ideal for a very specific demographic. If you want to create posters, stickers, t-shirts, or decals, but space is limited, then it's a potential compact-cutting solution. Despite its compact overall size, the Cricut Joy Xtra has a larger than expected 8.5 inch-wide cutting surface, an improvement on the 5.5 inches the original Joy offers. This means the machine mat can take on projects up to 8.5 inches x 11 inches in size — though you can work on something up to four feet long with so-called Smart Materials.