Glowforge Aura Review: The At-Home Laser Cutter To Beat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It was not that long ago that the only laser cutters that you could get for home use were either prohibitively expensive or lacking in safety features. That's changed in recent years, and one of the companies that are leading the charge to user-friendly, safe home laser units is Glowforge. Originally a Kickstarter darling back in 2015, it took three years for the dream to be realized and backers to get their first 3D laser printer. These started at around $2,500 and went higher as specifications changed.

Now they're back with the Aura, an affordable (if anything costing $1,199, can be called that) desktop laser cutter and etcher that isn't much larger than an inkjet printer. It looks like a normal printer too, which might help as the industrial look of many laser devices can be offputting. It's aimed at hobbyists or those who want to start a crafting business selling on sites like Etsy with minimal technical knowledge necessary.

Glowforge sent the Aura, Personal Filter, and a selection of Proofgrade materials for this review.