Jabra Elite 10 And Elite 8 Active: First Look At Brand's Toughest Earbuds

Jabra is releasing two new models from its appropriately named Elite line of wireless earbuds: the Elite 8 Active and Elite 10. The company, which has a lot of experience manufacturing wireless audio products, is focusing on durability and comfort, as well as on some technical improvements for its latest headphones. SlashGear was able to get an early look at both models while in Berlin at IFA 2023, the world's largest consumer electronics and home appliances trade show.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active is the less expensive of the pair and comes in four color options: black, dark gray, navy, and caramel. It's already available to purchase and priced at $199. The premium Elite 10 earbuds will be available later in September and cost $249. There are three different shades of black to choose from: matte, black, gloss black, and titanium black, as well as cream and cocoa options. If you're looking for brighter or flashier earbuds, neither model will have a satisfying color for you.

Both the Elite 8 Active and Elite 10 have button controls and six-point microphones for high-quality phone calls. They can both connect to up to 10 devices with Bluetooth, though only the Elite 10 can stay actively connected to two devices simultaneously. That's not the only difference between the two models — the Elite 8 Active is built to be more robust, while the Elite 10 was designed with comfort and superior sound quality in mind.