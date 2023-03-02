What Is Spatial Audio, And Does It Sound Better?

Ever since Édouard-Léon Scott de Martinville first warbled "Clair de Lune" onto a wax cylinder, purveyors of sound technology and recorded music have been trying to replicate the full listening experience. Mixing, equalizing, and various deployments of speakers and other playback technology are all partial solutions to the single problem of allowing a listener to experience recorded sound with maximum flavor and nuance.

Of late, one of the most active areas of experimentation in high-fidelity playback has been headphone design. As wireless transmission technology like Bluetooth has become widely available, new engineering opportunities have arisen for in- and over-ear headphones. Apple, Sony, Sennheiser, and a number of other companies have developed different solutions for delivering the most immersive, nuanced audio possible for headphone users.

Apple in particular has implemented multiple strategies that range from simple buzzwords to genuine, full-scale design philosophies. One such strategy, which started as an Apple idea is "spatial audio." Here's the deal.