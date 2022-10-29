10 Over-Ear Headphones That Are Worth Buying Right Now

Finding a great pair of headphones in today's market can be tricky, as there's more choice than ever, and it's easy to get lost in all the options. Wireless headphones used to be a sonically inferior option, but with 3.5-millimeter jacks now mostly missing from the latest smartphones and laptops, they've become a booming market, with their sound quality improving rapidly as a result. Likewise, wired headphones have become even more refined in their definition, offering crisper, cleaner audio than ever before in an attempt to tempt buyers away from their cordless competition.

It's important to know what you're looking for before jumping in and deciding which headphones to purchase, as buying a pair that's not suited to your needs will seriously affect your listening experience. Whether you're looking for the ultimate home-listening headphones or the best in active noise-canceling technology, there's something out there to please everyone. Here's a quick rundown of some of the best on-ear headphones on the market, all of which could be considered among the best in their class.