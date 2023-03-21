Jabra Elite 4 Wireless Earbuds Pick Up ANC And Bluetooth Multipoint

Danish audio company Jabra has just announced the Elite 4 series of entry-level wireless earbuds. The new product succeeds the Jabra Elite 3 — which launched in August of 2021 — and incorporates several upgrades over its predecessor.

The two significant upgrades the Elite 4 has over the Elite 3 include support for Bluetooth Multipoint and Active Noise Cancellation. Thanks to Bluetooth Multipoint support, the Elite 4 users can connect to two different devices simultaneously, while also allowing users to easily switch between them.

Despite being an entry-level device from Jabra's lineup, the Elite 4 is loaded with features, and is positioned as a pair of True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds that offer consumers an advanced set of features at pocket-friendly prices. In addition to ANC and Bluetooth Multipoint, the Jabra Elite 4 also gets the ability to pair quickly with audio accessories using Jabra's proprietary Fast Pair and Swift Pair technologies.

To ensure consistent call quality, the Elite 4 also packs four microphones, minimizing the chances of the wearer's sound getting lost in the din. Another interesting feature is the mono mode option, which allows users to keep just one earbud in use while the other charges itself in the case.

Thanks to the 6mm drivers, the Jabra Elite 4 maintains its compact dimensions and low weight (6 grams). Almost all features of the Elite 4 can be accessed via the Jabra Sound+ app, which also features a handy music equalizer.