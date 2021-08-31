Jabra Elite 7 Pro leads new wireless earbuds lineup with ANC and MultiSensor Voice

Jabra today added three new products to its lineup of wireless earbuds, introducing the Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, and the Elite 3. As the names suggest, these new earbuds cover a pretty wide range of target consumers, whether it’s folks looking for something more in line with entry-level wireless earbuds or those who want to shell out more money for features like active noise cancellation or Jabra’s new MultiSensor Voice feature.

MultiSensor Voice is actually making its debut in the Elite 7 Pro, and it uses a combination of bone conduction sensing and microphones to provide what Jabra says is “the ultimate call clarity, even in the noisiest places.” Specifically, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds are outfitted with a total of four microphones, a voice pick-up sensor, and that bone conduction sensor we already mentioned.

Using those in tandem with Jabra’s algorithms, the microphones listen to the ambient sound around the user and then determine the best combination of the bone conduction sensor and microphones to boost call clarity. The Jabra Elite 7 Pro also features Active Noise Cancellation, which uses Jabra’s HearThrough tech to allow customizable levels of noise through.

Jabra says that the Elite 7 Pro can last for up to 9 hours with ANC turned on, and interestingly enough, it doesn’t give us a battery life quote for when ANC is turned off. Regardless, the charging case for these wireless buds is good for up to 35 hours of total playtime as well.

Next up, we’ve got the Elite 7 Active, which is the Elite 7 model for those who anticipate doing a lot of exercise with their wireless buds. The Elite 7 Active is outfitted with Jabra’s ShakeGrip coating, which keeps them in place during exercise. Like the Elite 7 Pro, the Active earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation – in fact, it seems that the only real difference between the two is the lack of MultiSensor Voice on the Elite 7 Active.

Finally, we have the Elite 3, Jabra’s new entry-level wireless earbuds that cost significantly less than the Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active. While these earbuds have four microphones just like their more expensive counterparts, they don’t come with ANC or Jabra’s MultiSensor Voice. Instead, they use Qualcomm aptX HD audio and still boast noise isolation, but you’re not going to get the same experience as you would with the Elite 7 Pro. For the Elite 3, we can expect 7 hours of battery life on the full charge, while the charging case can extend that to 28 hours.

The Elite 3 is up for purchase tomorrow, September 1st, in colors including lilac, light beige, dark grey, and navy for $79. Meanwhile, the Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active will launch on October 1st for $199 and $179, respectively. All three sets of earbuds will be available at “selected retailers.”