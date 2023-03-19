How To Get The Best Quality Bluetooth Audio Possible On Mac

Apple's macOS comes preloaded with a command line tool called Terminal and you can use it to tweak settings for Bluetooth codecs on your Mac. To get started, open Terminal from the Applications folder on your Mac, locate it in Launchpad, or simply use macOS's Spotlight Search.

To enable AAC on your Mac using Terminal, copy and paste the following command onto the command line, and then press Enter/Return.

sudo defaults write bluetoothaudiod "Enable AAC codec" -bool true

You will be required to enter your Mac's login password after you enter this command. But when you type the password, asterisks will not appear on the Terminal window as in a standard password field. Therefore, you will need to type your password very carefully and then press Return.

Similarly, you can enable aptX on your Mac by entering the following command onto Terminal and pressing Return:

sudo defaults write bluetoothaudiod "Enable AptX codec" -bool true

Next, restart your Mac to activate these settings. These commands will enable AAC and aptX on your Mac. With that said, a command line utility such as Terminal can be intimidating for some users. This is why an alternative method is to enable these Bluetooth codecs on your Mac simply by installing a program.