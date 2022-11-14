Mistakes People Make When Buying Bluetooth Headphones

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As technology progresses we find ourselves looking for more convenience as a society. One of these advancements has been the growing trend in Bluetooth headphones. Bluetooth is a wireless technology that uses a radio frequency to share data over a short distance, removing the need for wires.

It's no surprise that Bluetooth headphones, therefore, became incredibly popular for their ability to operate hands-free. Even more so, when multiple manufacturing brands entered the market, prices decreased and wireless headphones became accessible and affordable for all.

With so much variety in designs and specifications, some people tend to make a few blunders when buying their first pair of Bluetooth headphones. They're so excited about the wireless capability that they overlook the smaller things (and bigger things) that can drastically improve their overall experience.

We've compiled a list of the most common mistakes people make when buying Bluetooth headphones, to give you the best chance at securing a wireless experience catered to your personal preference.