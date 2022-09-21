Logitech G Astro A30 Gaming Headset Is Ready For It All With Cross-Platform Support

Aside from the convenience that comes with a pair of 2.4GHz wireless headphones, Logitech's claims of 17-hour battery life, and the choice between a built-in microphone and a detachable external mic, the headset also boasts a simultaneous multi-device connection. That feature means you can be playing something on your Steam Deck or home console, but also listening to music from your computer or phone, and hear both sources at the same time. It's something that seems like it would become chaotic, but the plan is for you to use the Logitech G app to set up and manage all these different audio profiles so that everything comes through exactly how you want it.

Logitech

"First, we needed to deliver a high-performance audio and ultra-comfortable headset that comes in a sleek and customizable design," said Logitech G's head of innovation, Tiffany Beers, in the press release. "Second, we needed to create a headset that can connect to multiple platforms in a variety of ways: console, PC, handheld or mobile." The Logitech G Astro A30 (in both Navy and White colorways) is expected to be available starting sometime in October 2022 with an MSRP of $229.99, but if you want to know what we think of the new headset ahead of time, keep your eyes peeled for our upcoming review.