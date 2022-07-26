Logitech G Aurora Collection Serves Up PC Gaming Accessories For The Rest Of Us

There is no denying that the global gaming market — which at one point in time was largely male-dominated — has taken giant leaps toward becoming more inclusive of women. Thanks to a 2020 survey by Google and Niko Partners, we now know that women constitute 48% of all gamers in the U.S. alone. Asia — which by far is the largest gaming market on the planet with 48% of all global revenue — had an estimated 346 million female gamers as of 2017, almost equal to the entire population of the United States.

In a little over three years since then, that figure has jumped to more than 500 million — an addition of 154 million women. Clearly, the numbers and the growth potential for companies focused on female gamers seem to be enormous. However, despite beginning to understand the rapidly changing demography of their consumers, most gaming companies have not been very quick in making their platforms and resources gender inclusive. While there have been attempts at celebrating women in gaming, many of these campaigns restrict these celebrations to Women's Day PR exercises. Clearly, a lot more needs to be done.

Logitech appears to have noted the rise of women in gaming and has finally decided to do something about it. To make its products more gender inclusive, Logitech's gaming wing Logitech G today announced the launch of its new Aurora Collection — a set of gender-inclusive gaming accessories that the company says will address the needs of women gamers and anyone who is "looking for a playful design and curated experience."