This $60 Gaming Headset Offers 7.1 Surround Sound And Noise Cancelation
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are countless gaming headsets to choose from, with prices starting at $20 and going up to several hundred dollars. If you are serious about gaming, getting a headset that gives you a spatial sense of the audio can really amp up your game. ESKA, a company specializing in gaming headsets and mice, aims to empower you to achieve precisely that with its new E5000 Pro headset for gamers. The headset is claimed to offer 7.1 surround sound and environmental noise cancelation (ENC).
The gaming headset features what ESKA calls a sci-fi-inspired "Star Engine" design. In simpler terms, a mesh layer wraps around the back of each of the headphones while another circular grille seemingly inspired by a spaceship's engine is placed on the top. The headset has green accents over the black base color to match the theme, while the backs of the earcups have RGB lighting.
In addition, the headset features dedicated buttons to control lighting, toggle 7.1 surround sound, turn the microphone on or off, and a rotating dial for volume.
Plug-and-play 7.1 surround sound
The audio on the ESKA E5000 Pro gaming headset is relayed by 50mm drivers on each side. Meanwhile, it is equipped with two inbuilt microphones — one to measure the ambient noise and another for speaking or calling. The calling microphone is detachable in case someone does not want to use it. The headset also boasts of a dedicated chip to meter the sounds from the surroundings and provide environmental noise cancelation. This ensures that all the in-game sounds are heard precisely.
The 7.1 surround sound allows you to correctly identify the sources of sounds in games for an immersive experience. The company says the feature can be enabled straight from the headset, but users can also use dedicated software to customize the sound effects. ESKA compares the E5000 Pro with the Razer Kraken Ultimate and HyperX Cloud II gaming headsets, both of which rely on a software-based switch to enable spatial audio.
Multiple connectivity options
For a wide range of connectivity options, ESKA supplies three different cables which connect to the USB Type-C port on the E5000 Pro headset. With USB Type-C on one end, these three cables offer the options to connect with devices that feature a 3.5mm headphones jack, USB Type-A, or USB Type-C. This expands the connectivity options and makes the headset compatible with many devices, ranging from PCs, laptops, and smartphones to gaming console controllers such as the Sony PS DualShock.
The headset comes with large earcups that measure nearly four inches in diameter and have roughly one inch of depth between the surface of the ear cushion and the actual driver. The earcups are made of memory foam and lined with a leather substitute called protein leather to ensure comfort during long gaming sessions.
The ESKA E5000 Pro can be purchased on the company's website or AliExpress and is priced at $57.99 in the US or 48.37 pound sterling in the UK. The headset will also be available via Amazon in the coming months.