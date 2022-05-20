This $60 Gaming Headset Offers 7.1 Surround Sound And Noise Cancelation

There are countless gaming headsets to choose from, with prices starting at $20 and going up to several hundred dollars. If you are serious about gaming, getting a headset that gives you a spatial sense of the audio can really amp up your game. ESKA, a company specializing in gaming headsets and mice, aims to empower you to achieve precisely that with its new E5000 Pro headset for gamers. The headset is claimed to offer 7.1 surround sound and environmental noise cancelation (ENC).

The gaming headset features what ESKA calls a sci-fi-inspired "Star Engine" design. In simpler terms, a mesh layer wraps around the back of each of the headphones while another circular grille seemingly inspired by a spaceship's engine is placed on the top. The headset has green accents over the black base color to match the theme, while the backs of the earcups have RGB lighting.

In addition, the headset features dedicated buttons to control lighting, toggle 7.1 surround sound, turn the microphone on or off, and a rotating dial for volume.