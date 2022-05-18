How To Fix A PS5 Controller That Won't Connect, Sync, Or Charge

The PlayStation 5 DualSense controller is a work of art in its construction and design, but it's not impervious to breaking. Sometimes, you'll end up with a controller that ships with defects, or you might just end up in the unfortunate circumstance where your controller dies on you. In that sense, the DualSense controller is just like any other controller, including its forebear, the DualShock 4. If your controller stops connecting to your PS5, or if it won't even charge at all, there still may be some ways to rescue it from the brink. However, your mileage may vary here since you won't know if your controller is permanently dead until you spend time troubleshooting.

Before troubleshooting, we recommend updating your PS5 controller to the latest firmware version. If you're unable to keep your controller updated because you don't own a PS5, there's a way to update your DualSense controller by connecting to any Windows PC. If your controller's USB-C port isn't currently taking a connection, you will need to find a fix for that before you can update your controller at all. That said, most of these issues tend to be directly related to one another. There are several reasons any number of issues could be happening, but it's generally worth disconnecting all Bluetooth connections (such as an iPhone connection) and detaching all peripherals before you begin. This way, you're able to begin troubleshooting with a clean slate.