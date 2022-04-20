DualSense Controllers No Longer Need A PS5 To Update
Sony's DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5 has a lot of features, such as a built-in microphone and speaker so you don't need a headset for voice chat, or the ability to work on other devices like a Windows PC, Android device, iPad, and so on. It's complex enough that it needs its own firmware updates separate from the console itself.
It's a task that previously required connecting the DualSense controller to a PS5 via a USB cable, which is probably fine for anyone who owns Sony's (still elusive since November of 2020) newest console. However, the update requirements could leave people who just wanted a DualSense as a PC accessory or to use as a physical controller for their mobile games in a bit of a bind. How could they update their controller without a PS5?
Well, now they don't have to worry about it — mostly — as Sony has added the option to update your DualSense firmware through a Windows PC. There's no mention of updating via a Mac, however, which is a bit odd seeing as you can buy a DualSense controller from Apple's online store. Hopefully this new PC inclusion means Mac users won't be far behind.
Updating your controller
The firmware update process is a little more involved through a Windows PC as you'll need to make sure your system meets the necessary requirements — unlike the PlayStation 5, which is built specifically to work with the DualSense controller. The requirements aren't much, though; you just need an internet connection, a USB port (and compatible cable), 10MB or more of available storage space, a screen resolution of 1024 x 768 or higher, and be running Windows 10 (64 bit) or Windows 11.
If everything is up to spec, you can then download and install Sony's firmware updater. Once the updater is installed, you'll want to launch the program and then connect your DualSense controller to your PC via the USB cable. From there, just follow the on-screen instructions until you see a message confirming that your controller update is finished — and be sure not to disconnect the USB cable during the update, of course.
You can update as many DualSense controllers as you want this way, however the updater can only handle one at a time. So if you want to update more than one, they'll all have to take separate turns.