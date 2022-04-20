DualSense Controllers No Longer Need A PS5 To Update

Sony's DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5 has a lot of features, such as a built-in microphone and speaker so you don't need a headset for voice chat, or the ability to work on other devices like a Windows PC, Android device, iPad, and so on. It's complex enough that it needs its own firmware updates separate from the console itself.

It's a task that previously required connecting the DualSense controller to a PS5 via a USB cable, which is probably fine for anyone who owns Sony's (still elusive since November of 2020) newest console. However, the update requirements could leave people who just wanted a DualSense as a PC accessory or to use as a physical controller for their mobile games in a bit of a bind. How could they update their controller without a PS5?

Well, now they don't have to worry about it — mostly — as Sony has added the option to update your DualSense firmware through a Windows PC. There's no mention of updating via a Mac, however, which is a bit odd seeing as you can buy a DualSense controller from Apple's online store. Hopefully this new PC inclusion means Mac users won't be far behind.