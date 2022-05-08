How To Connect A PS5 Controller To Your iPhone

Apple Arcade gamers might be interested to know that the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller is officially supported by Apple. For those unaware, Apple Arcade is a $4.99 subscription service that makes a sizeable library of video games available to iPhones, iPads, and Apple TV boxes around the globe — and, as we've previously noted, it's one of the best things to happen to mobile gaming. Coincidentally, the DualSense controller is the best thing to ever happen to controllers, so it's no wonder the two make such a natural pairing. If you weren't already aware, connecting the PS5 controller to your iPhone or iPad is a remarkably simple process, and you can make it happen in just a few steps.

If you don't yet own a DualSense controller, you can buy one for as low as $69.99 from the Sony website. If you don't yet own a PS5, you don't need to worry about getting your hands on one in order to keep your PS5 controller firmware up to date, even though historically, you could only update your controllers by plugging them directly into a live PS5. As of April 2022, you can now simply plug any DualSense controller into a Windows PC and update through the Sony firmware updater desktop app.