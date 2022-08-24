Alexa Game Control Adds Voice Commands To PC And Console Games
You've probably heard of Amazon Alexa in the context of devices such as the Echo, Echo Dot, or even the Fire Stick, but soon enough, the voice assistant might have a much wider reach — all because Amazon has just revealed the upcoming launch of Alexa Game Control. This brand-new feature will go beyond the current limitations of Amazon's Alexa technology in order to help gamers control certain parts of their games through voice. Announced at Gamescom 2022, Alexa Game Control might one day work its way into many games.
Previously, in order to communicate with Amazon Alexa, you had to have a compatible device. Alexa Game Control broadens the horizons considerably — you'll be able to use any microphone or headset connected to a PC, laptop, or console. The compatibility, therefore, seems to exist on a game-by-game basis. To that end, one franchise has already embraced the new tech, and Amazon seems eager to make Alexa Game Control accessible to game developers. It supports Unreal Engine 4, Unity, and game engines based on C++, which should translate to a wide range of titles that could potentially support it. Amazon built the new software on the same AI-powered technology that we already know from regular Alexa.
You can now sign up to test Alexa Game Control
Amazon detailed some of the possible ways gamers could utilize Alexa Game Control to improve their gameplay. At the first glance, it appears that communicating with Alexa could turn out to be pretty natural. For starters, you won't have to say "Alexa" — the assistant will react to certain in-game voice commands without being called upon, and those commands will likely be pre-determined by game developers. Using voice control, players will be able to interact with non-player characters (NPCs), swap their weapons, craft new items, and more.
Some of the possible commands that Amazon could foresee being used include "swap to my best weapon" or "where is the nearest workbench," according to the company. The latter is a real command that will be used in the first title to feature Alexa Game Control: "Dead Island 2." In the upcoming game, Amazon says players will be able to use voice commands for navigation or for manipulating hordes of zombies with a fun "hey zombie" phrase.
Playing a game seemingly doesn't mean that you'll have to give up on your other Alexa functionalities. Using the wake word "Alexa," gamers will still be able to use the voice assistant for its original purpose, such as to control the lights in the room or hear the weather. As for testing out the new functionality, Amazon says you'll need to express interest in joining the beta using an online sign-up form.