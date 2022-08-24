Alexa Game Control Adds Voice Commands To PC And Console Games

Amazon detailed some of the possible ways gamers could utilize Alexa Game Control to improve their gameplay. At the first glance, it appears that communicating with Alexa could turn out to be pretty natural. For starters, you won't have to say "Alexa" — the assistant will react to certain in-game voice commands without being called upon, and those commands will likely be pre-determined by game developers. Using voice control, players will be able to interact with non-player characters (NPCs), swap their weapons, craft new items, and more.

Some of the possible commands that Amazon could foresee being used include "swap to my best weapon" or "where is the nearest workbench," according to the company. The latter is a real command that will be used in the first title to feature Alexa Game Control: "Dead Island 2." In the upcoming game, Amazon says players will be able to use voice commands for navigation or for manipulating hordes of zombies with a fun "hey zombie" phrase.

Playing a game seemingly doesn't mean that you'll have to give up on your other Alexa functionalities. Using the wake word "Alexa," gamers will still be able to use the voice assistant for its original purpose, such as to control the lights in the room or hear the weather. As for testing out the new functionality, Amazon says you'll need to express interest in joining the beta using an online sign-up form.