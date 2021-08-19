Audio-Technica launches ATH-M50xBT2 wireless headphones

Audio-Technica has announced the launch of the new set of wireless over-ear headphones called ATH-M50xBT2. The company says the headphones are its next-generation flagship wireless iteration of the popular ATH-M50x professional monitor headphones. The new ATH-M50xBT2 has multiple enhancements to improve performance and durability while maintaining the sound quality of the original ATH-M50xBT.

Updates include improved voice pickup thanks to dual-microphone beamforming technology. The new microphone technology allows for clearer phone calls and improved communication with the integrated Amazon Alexa voice assistant. In addition, Bluetooth connectivity now supports two Bluetooth devices at once.

ATH-M50xBT2 headphones also feature a USB-C connection, low latency mode, improved synchronization between audio and video for improved streaming in gaming, and compatibility with multiple audio codecs. Users can also tweak the EQ settings for the headphones via the A-T Connect app. The headphones have a battery life of approximately 50 hours on a full charge.

ATH-M50xBT2 also supports rapid charge technology utilizing the USB-C connection providing three hours of use with a 10-minute charge. Proprietary 45mm large-aperture drivers are utilized in the ear cups, and the headphones have a flat-folding design with ear cups able to swivel 90 degrees. The earpads are thick and plush for comfort and are the same earpads and headband from the ATH-M50x headphones.

Other technical features include an AK4331 advanced audio DAC and a dedicated headphone amplifier tucked away inside the headphones. Audio-Technica also integrated sidetone circuitry so the users can hear their voice in the headphones with most smartphones. A mute button gives audio control with a single button press and is located on the left ear cup along with controls for volume, music, calls, and the integrated voice assistant.

Amazon Alexa is the only built-in invoice assistant, but the headphones support Google Assistant and Siri. Integrated Fast Pair technology allows fast and easy pairing with Android devices, and there is an optional wired connection using a 3.9-foot cable. ATH-M50xBT2 Wireless Over-Year Headphones are available now for $199.