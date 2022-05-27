Things You Never Knew Your AirPods Could Do

Ever since the advent of the Walkman, people have been happily carting their audio around with them, creating personal soundscapes for their everyday lives. Over the next few decades, not much changed in the headphone landscape. Sure, things got a little smaller. Speaker quality improved. Foam-covered, over the ear, headphones were largely replaced by more discreet earbuds. For the most part, though, the user experience was the same. You plugged in a pair of small speakers using an aux port, then popped those babies into or over your ears. Job done.

Eventually, Apple showed up and revolutionized the portable music market with the iPod and, later, the iPhone. Even though we couldn't see it at the time, it was perhaps inevitable that they would one day change the way we interacted with headphones as well.

When Apple first got rid of the aux port on their phones, people were understandably upset and confused. Suddenly there was only one port for both charging and privately listening to audio and it didn't work with standard 3.5-millimeter headphones. Users were forced to choose between charging their phones and listening to audio. Alternatively, they could shell out for Apple's proprietary wireless AirPods.

While they were a source of contention at first, and still are among some consumers, AirPods have become one of the most popular peripheral gadgets in the Apple product lineup. If you've got a pair, the following list of tips and tricks should assist you in making sure you get the most out of your investment.