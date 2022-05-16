Apple's iOS 15.5 Released: What's New For Your iPhone

With the beta release from April 2022 well and truly wrapped up, Apple has made iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 available for everyone. Now anyone with an iPhone 6s and later, an iPad Air 2 and later, an iPad 5th generation and later, an iPad Mini 4 and later, any model of iPad Pro, or an iPod Touch 7th generation can get the latest operating system for their devices.

Both iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 will either download and install automatically (if you have "Automatic Updates" enabled), or they can be manually installed from Settings > General > Software Update. Just make sure you have around 641 MB of available storage space — possibly closer to 700 MB, just in case — on your devices so that you don't run into any installation issues. According to Apple's notes, the newest software version adds some new features for Apple Cash and Apple Podcasts, in addition to the expected running list of bug fixes and security updates. The company does note that not all features are available for all regions or all Apple devices, however.