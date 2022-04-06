iOS 15.5 Beta Is Now Available To Developer Beta Testers

According to MacRumors, there is a very good chance Apple may finally introduce the much-rumored "Apple Classical" app with iOS 15.5. For those unaware, this is a standalone music app that will complement Apple Music, but will be dedicated to connoisseurs of classical music. Apple Classical is likely to be based on Primephonic — a music streaming service dedicated to classical music — that was acquired by Apple last year.

Since then, references to "Apple Classical" have appeared several times now within the company's code, with the first sighting of the name in an Android beta release of Apple Music. Now, the folks at MacRumors have spotted the same code within iOS 15.5 beta, indicating the app is likely ready for prime time. There is still a good chance Apple could defer the release of Apple Classical to coincide with the release of iOS 16, though.

iOS 15.5 is also likely to bring a mild update to Apple Pay in the form of "Send" and "Receive" buttons within the Cash section. For people facing issues with the Universal Control feature with macOS 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4, Apple suggests they update all of their Universal Control devices to the new betas. Another likely update to iOS 15.5 would be the rebranding of the name iTunes Pass to "Apple Balance."

The fresh release of iOS 15.5 Beta 1 can be downloaded and installed via a simple over-the-air update. To be eligible for this update, you will need to register for Apple's beta program here.