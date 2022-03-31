Apple Releases iOS 15.4.1 Update To Fix Battery Drain Issue On iPhones, iPads

Days after Apple released the massive iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 updates, some iPhone and iPad users across the globe reported an issue in which their devices' batteries seemed to drain at a much faster rate than before. While the issue didn't affect all devices running iOS, it was widespread enough to get Apple's attention.

Today, the company issued an interim update numbered iOS/iPadOS 15.4.1 that addresses and fixes the rather annoying problem. According to MacRumors, Apple only recently started seeding this update, though most iPhone and iPad users should get an update by the end of March 31.

The update to iOS and iPadOS 15.4.1 is accompanied by a release note from Apple that details some of the other bugs the company fixed with this patch. The first of these issues involves Braille devices that become unresponsive while navigating text or displaying an alert. The update also solves another little-known issue that affected hearing devices made for iPhones and iPads, which may have, at times, lost their connection with select third-party apps.

These bug fixes aside, the iOS 15.4.1 update also patches a vulnerability that could potentially allow an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.