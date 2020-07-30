Razer BlackShark V2 Review: Simply great

The Razer BlackShark V2 and BlackShark V2 X are made for gamers at all levels. The BlackShark V2 is made to be the “definitive esports gaming headset” while the “X” version is meant to deliver JUST the essentials for a significantly lower price. If for no other reason than these headphones are exceedingly comfortable to wear for long periods of time, I recommend the BlackShark V2 for all gamers right out the gate.

The Razer BlackShark V2 works with TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers, a removable Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic, a USB sound card (for advanced voice capture and advanced mic controls), and advanced passive noise cancellation. These headphones work with THX Spatial Audio that’s been tested for general use as well as uniquely tuned sound profiles for individual games.

Individual sound profiles for games as tuned by THX professionals isn’t something I expected to be excited about. The differences for the average user might seem slight, but for a hardcore user of any of the games on the list, the difference can be massive.

Games included with THX Game Profiles at launch include Apex Legends, Valorant, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), and more. At launch, there are a total of 18 games in this headset’s THX Game Profile’s collection.

This headset allows the user to tune high, mid, and low audio frequencies individually. This is allowed with Razer’s “TriForce” audio drivers (hence the name), as they act as 3 audio drivers in 1. Again, if you’re just looking for a cheap pair of headphones, this business might not matter to you – but if you’d like PRECISE tuning, this is awesome.

The comfort in these headphones comes from ear cushions made of “ultra-soft breathable memory foam.” Razer BlackShark V2 is seriously the most comfortable headset I’ve ever worn, bar none. They come in a fancy carrying sack, too.

As a gamer that’s not always in need of a mic, I appreciate the detachable mic on this headset. I also VERY much appreciate that the USB sound card can be used or detached for cross-platform compatibility. Without the USB sound card, this headset can connect to any 3.5mm headphone jack.

The “X” version of this headset does not include the USB sound card, and instead of THX Spatial Audio, it’s got 7.1 Surround Sound as its primary claim to audio greatness. The X version still has advanced passive noise cancellation, the same mic (albeit non-removable), and Razer TriForce 50mm Drivers. Also the memory foam is slightly… less soft – but still memory foam! This version of the headset will cost you approximately $60, and it’ll be worth that amount of cash for a long time.

The Razer BlackShark V2 will cost you approximately $100 USD in the USA, and around 110-Euro throughout Europe. The launch of this device is… today! From July 30, 2020, you’ll be able to purchase this device in the Razer Store online and in stores soon.

UPDATE: The Razer BlackShark V2 and V2 X are now available in the Razer Store online, through Amazon, and at Best Buy online.